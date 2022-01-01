Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve rigatoni

Item pic

PASTA

Belotti Bottega

4001 - B Piedmont Ave., Oakland

Avg 4.8 (2842 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Pastificio Mancini 500g$6.99
Rigatoni are produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company. Semolina and water are the only ingredients. We use circular bronze die plates and we dry pasta at temperatures lower than 44°C, taking about 20 hours for short pasta and about 40 hours for long pasta.
Rigatoni have a diameter of 19,2 mm and a length of 45 mm. Their cooking time is between 9 and 11 minutes.
More about Belotti Bottega
Main pic

 

Millennium

5912 College Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.6 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bucatini Pasta (available GF)$22.00
pumpkin seed & root vegetable Bolognese, cashew cream, fennel seitan sausage, arugula-green olive-lemon tapenade, Violife parmesan, toasted breadcrumbs
*gluten free fusilli pasta available*
More about Millennium
Item pic

PIZZA

Marzano

4214 Park blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (3494 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wood Fire Baked Rigatoni$22.00
napoletano pork ragu, ground beef, stracciatella, pecorino
More about Marzano
Parlour image

PIZZA

Parlour - Parlour

357 19th street, Oakland

Avg 4 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rigatoni + Calabrese Sausage$26.00
San Marzano Tomato Sugo, Onions, Garlic, Chili Flakes
More about Parlour - Parlour
A16 image

PIZZA

A16 -Rockridge

5356 College Ave., Oakland

Avg 4.2 (2926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TG Rigatoncini$24.00
pork sugo, tomato, onion, chili, oregano, pecorino
More about A16 -Rockridge
Pizzaiolo - Oakland image

 

Pizzaiolo

5008 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni with pork ragù$26.00
More about Pizzaiolo
Chop Bar image

 

Chop Bar

190 4th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rigatoni$26.00
house-cure pork belly, fresh basil, spring onion, tomato cream sauce, Parmigiano, garlic, chili flakes
(vegetarian upon request)
More about Chop Bar

