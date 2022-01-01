Rigatoni in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about Belotti Bottega
PASTA
Belotti Bottega
4001 - B Piedmont Ave., Oakland
|Rigatoni Pastificio Mancini 500g
|$6.99
Rigatoni are produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company. Semolina and water are the only ingredients. We use circular bronze die plates and we dry pasta at temperatures lower than 44°C, taking about 20 hours for short pasta and about 40 hours for long pasta.
Rigatoni have a diameter of 19,2 mm and a length of 45 mm. Their cooking time is between 9 and 11 minutes.
More about Millennium
Millennium
5912 College Ave, Oakland
|Bucatini Pasta (available GF)
|$22.00
pumpkin seed & root vegetable Bolognese, cashew cream, fennel seitan sausage, arugula-green olive-lemon tapenade, Violife parmesan, toasted breadcrumbs
*gluten free fusilli pasta available*
More about Marzano
PIZZA
Marzano
4214 Park blvd, Oakland
|Wood Fire Baked Rigatoni
|$22.00
napoletano pork ragu, ground beef, stracciatella, pecorino
More about Parlour - Parlour
PIZZA
Parlour - Parlour
357 19th street, Oakland
|Rigatoni + Calabrese Sausage
|$26.00
San Marzano Tomato Sugo, Onions, Garlic, Chili Flakes
More about A16 -Rockridge
PIZZA
A16 -Rockridge
5356 College Ave., Oakland
|TG Rigatoncini
|$24.00
pork sugo, tomato, onion, chili, oregano, pecorino