Rigatoni in Oakland

Rigatoni are produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company. Semolina and water are the only ingredients. We use circular bronze die plates and we dry pasta at temperatures lower than 44°C, taking about 20 hours for short pasta and about 40 hours for long pasta.

Rigatoni have a diameter of 19,2 mm and a length of 45 mm. Their cooking time is between 9 and 11 minutes.

