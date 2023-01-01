Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve risotto

Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt

576 Grand Ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Scallop Risotto$26.00
truffled, wild mushroom risotto with seared sea scallops, garlic, parmesan, and herbs (GF)
Scallop Risotto$28.00
truffled wild mushroom risotto with seared scallops, garlic parmesan, and herbs (GF)
More about Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt
Mockingbird

416 13th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asparagus & Mushroom Risotto$28.00
Lemon zest - mascarpone - parmesan - pecorino - fresh herbs
Gluten Free & Vegetarian
Asparagus & Mushroom Risotto Lunch$23.00
Lemon zest - mascarpone - parmesan - pecorino - fresh herbs
Gluten Free & Vegetarian
More about Mockingbird
Belotti Ristorante e Bottega

5403 college ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto Porri e Astice (2 portions)`$79.00
Traditional dish of Milano, Aged Acquarello rice, Italian Saffron, braised ossobuco meat
More about Belotti Ristorante e Bottega
SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Hopscotch - Oakland - Uptown Oakland

1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (7738 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spring Risotto$24.00
More about Hopscotch - Oakland - Uptown Oakland

