Risotto in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve risotto
More about Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt
Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt
576 Grand Ave., Oakland
|Scallop Risotto
|$26.00
truffled, wild mushroom risotto with seared sea scallops, garlic, parmesan, and herbs (GF)
|Scallop Risotto
|$28.00
truffled wild mushroom risotto with seared scallops, garlic parmesan, and herbs (GF)
More about Mockingbird
Mockingbird
416 13th St, Oakland
|Asparagus & Mushroom Risotto
|$28.00
Lemon zest - mascarpone - parmesan - pecorino - fresh herbs
Gluten Free & Vegetarian
|Asparagus & Mushroom Risotto Lunch
|$23.00
Lemon zest - mascarpone - parmesan - pecorino - fresh herbs
Gluten Free & Vegetarian
More about Belotti Ristorante e Bottega
Belotti Ristorante e Bottega
5403 college ave, Oakland
|Risotto Porri e Astice (2 portions)`
|$79.00
Traditional dish of Milano, Aged Acquarello rice, Italian Saffron, braised ossobuco meat