Sliders in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve sliders
More about Fire Wings - Oakland
Fire Wings - Oakland
203 E18th Street, Oakland
|#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW
|$4.99
|#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK
|$10.49
|#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK
|$6.49
More about Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen - Oakland - 5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE
Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen - Oakland - 5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE
5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE, OAKLAND
|TWO ALL BEEF SLIDERS
|$16.00
Cheddar • Smoked Bacon • BBQ
*Served with Choice of Duck Fat Fries • Vegan Fries • Sweet Potato Fries • Mixed Green Salad
|KID'S BEEF SLIDERS
|$10.00
White Cheddar | BBQ | Choice of Fries or Salad