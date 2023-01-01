Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

 

Fire Wings - Oakland

203 E18th Street, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW$4.99
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK$10.49
#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK$6.49
More about Fire Wings - Oakland
Banner pic

 

Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen - Oakland - 5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE

5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE, OAKLAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TWO ALL BEEF SLIDERS$16.00
Cheddar • Smoked Bacon • BBQ
*Served with Choice of Duck Fat Fries • Vegan Fries • Sweet Potato Fries • Mixed Green Salad
KID'S BEEF SLIDERS$10.00
White Cheddar | BBQ | Choice of Fries or Salad
More about Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen - Oakland - 5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE
Chop Bar image

 

Chop Bar

190 4th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Sliders$15.00
house-made tartar sauce, baby lettuce, tomato, pickle
More about Chop Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Ceviche

Chicken Sandwiches

Steamed Rice

Chili

Cookies

Patty Melts

Sticky Buns

Huevos Rancheros

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oakland to explore

North Oakland

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Lower Hills

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

East Oakland

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Lakeshore

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Rockridge

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Temescal

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oakland to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (206 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1973 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (474 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (701 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston