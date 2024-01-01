Snapper in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve snapper
Cocobreeze Caribbean Restaurant Bakery & Catering Co
2370 High Street, Oakland
|Chef Ann's Special: Whole Fried Escovitch Red Snapper with Creole Rice
|$24.00
Whole Fried Escovitch Red Snapper, Spicy Sautéed Vegetables, Creole Rice( red beans and rice) , and Plantains. Comes with a side salad and Chef Ann’s Spicy Pineapple Dressing.
Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant
5859 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
|Snapper Fish
|$27.00
Fillet
|Fried Snapper W/ Fries
|$27.00
Jamaica Sweet Spices Restaurant - 6672 International Blvd
6672 International Blvd, Oakland
|Fried Red Snapper
|$30.00