Snapper in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve snapper

Cocobreeze Caribbean Restaurant Bakery & Catering Co

2370 High Street, Oakland

Chef Ann's Special: Whole Fried Escovitch Red Snapper with Creole Rice$24.00
Whole Fried Escovitch Red Snapper, Spicy Sautéed Vegetables, Creole Rice( red beans and rice) , and Plantains. Comes with a side salad and Chef Ann’s Spicy Pineapple Dressing.
More about Cocobreeze Caribbean Restaurant Bakery & Catering Co
Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant

5859 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

Snapper Fish$27.00
Fillet
Fried Snapper W/ Fries$27.00
More about Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant
Jamaica Sweet Spices Restaurant - 6672 International Blvd

6672 International Blvd, Oakland

Fried Red Snapper$30.00
More about Jamaica Sweet Spices Restaurant - 6672 International Blvd

