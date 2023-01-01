Spaghetti in Oakland

A classic pasta dish found on restaurant menus throughout Rome. Like many beloved dishes there is much debate on "the right way" to make it! We do ours with guanciale (similar to pancetta), whole egg (raw)*, a mix of pecorino romano and parmesan, and lots of black pepper. Modifications not recommended.

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness; especially if you have a medical condition.

