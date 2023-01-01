Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Oakland

Oakland restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

PASTA

Belotti Bottega

4001 - B Piedmont Ave., Oakland

Avg 4.8 (2842 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Pastificio Mancini 500g$8.59
hearty Spaghetti pasta, just, perfect.
Spaghetti pomodoro e burrata (Veg)$18.95
Spaghettoni mancini, imported San Marzano D.O.P. tomato sauce, Italian burrata, basil, monocultivar Taggiasca extra virgin olive oil
More about Belotti Bottega
Item pic

 

Mockingbird

416 13th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti alla Carbonara$22.00
A classic pasta dish found on restaurant menus throughout Rome. Like many beloved dishes there is much debate on "the right way" to make it! We do ours with guanciale (similar to pancetta), whole egg (raw)*, a mix of pecorino romano and parmesan, and lots of black pepper. Modifications not recommended.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness; especially if you have a medical condition.
More about Mockingbird
Item pic

PIZZA

Marzano

4214 Park blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (3494 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti with Meatballs$10.00
tomato sauce, two meatballs, parmesan
Spaghetti all Burro$8.00
butter and parmesan
Spaghetti Con Polpette$18.00
pork and beef meatballs, house made marinara, grana padano.
More about Marzano
Spaghetti image

 

Belotti Ristorante e Bottega

5403 college ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti$18.95
Spaghettoni mancini, imported San Marzano D.O.P. tomato sauce, Italian burrata, basil, monocultivar Taggiasca extra virgin olive oil
More about Belotti Ristorante e Bottega
Item pic

 

Caffe Chiave Piedmont

4045 Piedmont Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti with Meatballs$14.50
marinara, garlic, sweet basil, garlic toast
More about Caffe Chiave Piedmont
Consumer pic

 

Jo's Modern Thai

3725 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Spaghetti With Clams$24.00
More about Jo's Modern Thai

