Spaghetti in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Belotti Bottega
PASTA
Belotti Bottega
4001 - B Piedmont Ave., Oakland
|Spaghetti Pastificio Mancini 500g
|$8.59
hearty Spaghetti pasta, just, perfect.
|Spaghetti pomodoro e burrata (Veg)
|$18.95
Spaghettoni mancini, imported San Marzano D.O.P. tomato sauce, Italian burrata, basil, monocultivar Taggiasca extra virgin olive oil
More about Mockingbird
Mockingbird
416 13th St, Oakland
|Spaghetti alla Carbonara
|$22.00
A classic pasta dish found on restaurant menus throughout Rome. Like many beloved dishes there is much debate on "the right way" to make it! We do ours with guanciale (similar to pancetta), whole egg (raw)*, a mix of pecorino romano and parmesan, and lots of black pepper. Modifications not recommended.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness; especially if you have a medical condition.
More about Marzano
PIZZA
Marzano
4214 Park blvd, Oakland
|Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$10.00
tomato sauce, two meatballs, parmesan
|Spaghetti all Burro
|$8.00
butter and parmesan
|Spaghetti Con Polpette
|$18.00
pork and beef meatballs, house made marinara, grana padano.
More about Belotti Ristorante e Bottega
Belotti Ristorante e Bottega
5403 college ave, Oakland
|Spaghetti
|$18.95
Spaghettoni mancini, imported San Marzano D.O.P. tomato sauce, Italian burrata, basil, monocultivar Taggiasca extra virgin olive oil
More about Caffe Chiave Piedmont
Caffe Chiave Piedmont
4045 Piedmont Ave, Oakland
|Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$14.50
marinara, garlic, sweet basil, garlic toast