Spicy noodles in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve spicy noodles
Bird & Buffalo - Thai Soul Food
4659 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Drunken Noodles (medium spicy)
|$15.50
Stir-fried fat rice noodle, ground chicken, holy basil, green beans, young peppercorn, chili, fried egg (MILD OPTION NOT AVAILABLE)
Burma Superstar Oakland
4721 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
|Spicy Noodles
|$18.95
Wok tossed rice noodles in a sweet and spicy tangy sauce with tender pea shoots, red bell peppers, scrambled egg, shredded cabbage and crushed peanuts. Contains fish sauce. Please allow 15-20 minutes for preparation.
(Gluten Free)