Spicy noodles in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Item pic

 

Bird & Buffalo - Thai Soul Food

4659 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Drunken Noodles (medium spicy)$15.50
Stir-fried fat rice noodle, ground chicken, holy basil, green beans, young peppercorn, chili, fried egg (MILD OPTION NOT AVAILABLE)
More about Bird & Buffalo - Thai Soul Food
Item pic

 

Burma Superstar Oakland

4721 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Noodles$18.95
Wok tossed rice noodles in a sweet and spicy tangy sauce with tender pea shoots, red bell peppers, scrambled egg, shredded cabbage and crushed peanuts. Contains fish sauce. Please allow 15-20 minutes for preparation.
(Gluten Free)
More about Burma Superstar Oakland

