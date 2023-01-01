Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve spinach salad

Zachary's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Zachary's Chicago Pizza - College Ave

5801 College Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.6 (14734 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Spinach Salad$7.75
Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).
Spinach Salad Entree$15.25
Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza - College Ave
Item pic

 

Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt

576 Grand Ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach Beet Salad$15.00
Baby spinach, golden beets, sliced apples topped with blue cheese crumbles &
tossed in champagne vinaigrette.
Baby Spinach and Golden Beet Salad$15.00
Baby spinach and golden beet salad tossed in champagne vinaigrette, green apples. Topped with blue cheese and red onion.
More about Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt
Consumer pic

 

Starter Bakery

5804 College Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$12.00
Turkey and cucumber mixed with fresh herbs that sit atop a bed of fresh spinach with avocado and a mustard vinaigrette.
More about Starter Bakery
Zachary's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA

Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Grand Ave

3917 Grand Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (5863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Spinach Salad$7.75
Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).
Spinach Salad Entree$15.25
Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Grand Ave
Item pic

 

Itani Ramen

1736 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Salad$8.00
Romaine, cabbage, daikon sprouts, sesame miso dressing.
More about Itani Ramen
Rockridge Cafe image

HAMBURGERS

Rockridge Cafe

5492 College Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$5.35
More about Rockridge Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Amazona's Pizza - 2427 telegraph ave.

2427 telegraph ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$8.95
Spinach, tomatoes, black olives, & feta
More about Amazona's Pizza - 2427 telegraph ave.

