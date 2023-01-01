Spinach salad in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve spinach salad
Zachary's Chicago Pizza - College Ave
5801 College Ave, Oakland
|Single Spinach Salad
|$7.75
Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).
|Spinach Salad Entree
|$15.25
Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).
Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt
576 Grand Ave., Oakland
|Spinach Beet Salad
|$15.00
Baby spinach, golden beets, sliced apples topped with blue cheese crumbles &
tossed in champagne vinaigrette.
|Baby Spinach and Golden Beet Salad
|$15.00
Baby spinach and golden beet salad tossed in champagne vinaigrette, green apples. Topped with blue cheese and red onion.
Starter Bakery
5804 College Ave, Oakland
|Spinach Salad
|$12.00
Turkey and cucumber mixed with fresh herbs that sit atop a bed of fresh spinach with avocado and a mustard vinaigrette.
Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Grand Ave
3917 Grand Avenue, Oakland
|Single Spinach Salad
|$7.75
Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).
|Spinach Salad Entree
|$15.25
Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).
Itani Ramen
1736 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
|Green Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, cabbage, daikon sprouts, sesame miso dressing.