Steamed rice in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve steamed rice

Item pic

 

Alamar Kitchen & Bar

100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steamed Yellow Rice$6.00
Yellow Caribbean Rice cooked with turmeric, garlic, onion and oregano
More about Alamar Kitchen & Bar
ROCKIN CRAWFISH OAKLAND image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

ROCKIN CRAWFISH OAKLAND

211 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4 (1375 reviews)
Takeout
Steam Rice$2.50
More about ROCKIN CRAWFISH OAKLAND
Item pic

RAMEN

Marufuku Ramen - Oakland

4828 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (11127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steamed Rice$2.00
Steamed white rice
More about Marufuku Ramen - Oakland
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant

5859 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steam Rice$4.00
More about Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant

Map

Map

