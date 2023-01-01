Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sticky buns in
Oakland
/
Oakland
/
Sticky Buns
Oakland restaurants that serve sticky buns
Equator Coffees
175 Bay Place, Oakland
No reviews yet
Pretzel Sticky Bun - Firebrand
$5.00
More about Equator Coffees
Sequoia Diner
3719 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland
No reviews yet
Sticky Bun
$6.00
More about Sequoia Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland
Tortas
Chicken Salad
Steak Tacos
Cappuccino
Pudding
Kale Salad
Patty Melts
Stew
Neighborhoods within Oakland to explore
North Oakland
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Lower Hills
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
East Oakland
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Lakeshore
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Oakland Chinatown
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Rockridge
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Temescal
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Oakland to explore
Berkeley
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Walnut Creek
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
San Leandro
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Alameda
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Emeryville
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Castro Valley
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Albany
No reviews yet
El Cerrito
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(598 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(206 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(57 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(415 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1973 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(474 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(701 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(578 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston