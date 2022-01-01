Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve sticky rice

Consumer pic

 

Bird & Buffalo - Thai Soul Food

4659 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sticky Rice$3.00
Sweet Mango + Sticky Rice$7.00
More about Bird & Buffalo - Thai Soul Food
Item pic

 

Soi 4 Oakland - 5421 College Avenue

5421 College Avenue, Piedmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ + Sticky Rice Festival (Single Meat)$28.95
Please chose 1 meat option, This set comes with sticky rice & green papaya salad. (Served 2 people)
Mango Sticky Rice$7.50
Sweet mango and coconut sticky rice
More about Soi 4 Oakland - 5421 College Avenue
8b4aaecf-b01c-44a1-94bf-6cfb58314750 image

 

Jo's Modern Thai

3725 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Blue Sticky Rice$12.00
Khao Niew Mamuang - Peony Creamery’s mango sorbet, coconut blue sticky rice, pandan rice krispies, seasonal fruit
Butterly Pea Sticky Rice (GF)$4.00
More about Jo's Modern Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Cheese Fries

Enchiladas

Curry Goat

Shrimp Tacos

Pretzels

Chicken Salad

Kimchi

Steamed Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oakland to explore

North Oakland

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

East Oakland

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Downtown Oakland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Rockridge

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Temescal

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oakland to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston