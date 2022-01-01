Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve tacos

Alamar Kitchen & Bar

100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Braised Oxtail Tacos (3)$14.00
pickled brussel sprout, corn tortilla
More about Alamar Kitchen & Bar
La Guerrera's Kitchen

907D Washington, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco, Carne Asada$5.00
Steak topped with Pico de Gallo and Mild salsa verde.
Taco, Grilled Chicken$5.00
Grilled Chicken topped with guacamole and pico de Gallo and mild salsa verde.
Taco, Barbacoa$5.00
Slow cooked beef in topped with cilantro, onion and mild Salsa Verde
More about La Guerrera's Kitchen
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cholita Linda

4923 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (3673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Taco$3.50
seasoned organic tofu, salsa roja, cabbage slaw, baja crema
Carne Asada Taco$3.50
steak, chipotle salsa, onions, cabbage slaw, baja crema
Pollo Taco$3.50
spit-roasted free range chicken, salsa roja, onions, cabbage slaw, baja crema
More about Cholita Linda
Bird & Buffalo

4659 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetables Curry Taco$7.95
Grilled mix vegetable green curry with roti bread
Chicken Curry Taco$8.95
Braised chicken yellow curry on roti bread
Beef Curry Taco$9.95
Stewed beef red curry with roti bread
More about Bird & Buffalo
Taqueria Reynoso

3329 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (1105 reviews)
Takeout
Super Taco$4.90
Large Corn Tortilla with Choice of Meat, Rice,Whole Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream Cilantro, Tomato,& Onion.
#1 Quesa-birria Taco Combo w/Consome & Can Drink$19.00
#2 Taco Dorado Combo (4) w/Cosome & Can Drink$18.00
4 Crispy tacos with Choice of meat, Onion Cilantro and Salsa served with Grilled Onion , Pepper and wedge of lime. Canned Drink Included
More about Taqueria Reynoso
Comal Next Door - Oakland

550 Grand Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Truck Lager$6.00
This easy-drinking light lager has a nice mild character. Two-Row pale malt and the use of flaked oats and white wheat give the beer a clean, crisp character with a little sweetness, light body and smooth mouthfeel. Very low bitterness. Smooth and satisfying!
CHICKEN TACO$4.00
Achiote grilled chicken, chipotle salsa, cilantro, onions
CARNITAS TACO$4.25
Berkshire pork carnitas(contains dairy), salsa verde, cilantro, onions
More about Comal Next Door - Oakland
Comal Next Door Oakland Catering

550 Grand Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TACO BAR KIT$85.00
Serves 10 people (20 tacos) - includes protein (select up to two), corn tortillas, salsa, cilantro and minced white onion.
More about Comal Next Door Oakland Catering
Degrees Plato

4251 McCarthur Blvd., Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soy Chorizo Tacos (3)$12.00
House-made tofu chorizo, cabbage slaw, guacamole, queso fresco & cilantro
Chicken Tacos (3)$12.00
Chicken tomatillo tinga, crema, black beans, queso fresco & cilantro
Carnitas Tacos (3)$12.00
Three carnitas tacos with pico de gallo salsa & cilantro.
More about Degrees Plato
TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Belly

1901 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.8 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Taco$5.50
House Marinated Chicken, Korean Slaw, Rice, Pickled Cucumbers, Garlic Aioli, Kimchi Aioli
Belly Taco$5.75
House Marinated Steak, Rice, Korean Slaw, Kimchi Aioli
Steak + Egg Taco$5.75
House Marinated Steak, Fries, Fried Egg, Chipotle Aioli, Garlic Aioli
More about Belly
Chop Bar

190 4th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Local Wild Halibut Tacos$21.00
pickled red onions, spicy slaw, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, pinto beans, La Finca corn tortillas
Plato De Tacos$21.00
More about Chop Bar
HAMBURGERS

Rockridge Cafe

5492 College Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Breakfast Tacos$16.00
with our carnitas substituted for avocado
Avocado Breakfast Tacos$14.50
2 corn tortillas, a filling of egg scrambled with pepperjack & homefries, with avocado. Salsa fresca & ranchero sauce on the side
More about Rockridge Cafe
Calavera

2337 Broadway St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tinga de Pollo Tacos$16.00
chipotle braised chicken, guacamole, cortija, crema mexicana
Mushroom al Pastor Tacos$18.00
VEGAN roasted mixed mushrooms, al pastor glaze, pineapple relish (GF)
Kids Carnitas Tacos$8.00
2 carnitas tacos
More about Calavera
Bombera

3459 Champion Street, Oakland

Avg 5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
More about Bombera

