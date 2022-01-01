Tacos in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve tacos
Alamar Kitchen & Bar
100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland
|Braised Oxtail Tacos (3)
|$14.00
pickled brussel sprout, corn tortilla
La Guerrera's Kitchen
907D Washington, Oakland
|Taco, Carne Asada
|$5.00
Steak topped with Pico de Gallo and Mild salsa verde.
|Taco, Grilled Chicken
|$5.00
Grilled Chicken topped with guacamole and pico de Gallo and mild salsa verde.
|Taco, Barbacoa
|$5.00
Slow cooked beef in topped with cilantro, onion and mild Salsa Verde
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cholita Linda
4923 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Tofu Taco
|$3.50
seasoned organic tofu, salsa roja, cabbage slaw, baja crema
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.50
steak, chipotle salsa, onions, cabbage slaw, baja crema
|Pollo Taco
|$3.50
spit-roasted free range chicken, salsa roja, onions, cabbage slaw, baja crema
Bird & Buffalo
4659 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Vegetables Curry Taco
|$7.95
Grilled mix vegetable green curry with roti bread
|Chicken Curry Taco
|$8.95
Braised chicken yellow curry on roti bread
|Beef Curry Taco
|$9.95
Stewed beef red curry with roti bread
Taqueria Reynoso
3329 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
|Super Taco
|$4.90
Large Corn Tortilla with Choice of Meat, Rice,Whole Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream Cilantro, Tomato,& Onion.
|#1 Quesa-birria Taco Combo w/Consome & Can Drink
|$19.00
|#2 Taco Dorado Combo (4) w/Cosome & Can Drink
|$18.00
4 Crispy tacos with Choice of meat, Onion Cilantro and Salsa served with Grilled Onion , Pepper and wedge of lime. Canned Drink Included
Comal Next Door - Oakland
550 Grand Avenue, Oakland
|Taco Truck Lager
|$6.00
This easy-drinking light lager has a nice mild character. Two-Row pale malt and the use of flaked oats and white wheat give the beer a clean, crisp character with a little sweetness, light body and smooth mouthfeel. Very low bitterness. Smooth and satisfying!
|CHICKEN TACO
|$4.00
Achiote grilled chicken, chipotle salsa, cilantro, onions
|CARNITAS TACO
|$4.25
Berkshire pork carnitas(contains dairy), salsa verde, cilantro, onions
Comal Next Door Oakland Catering
550 Grand Avenue, Oakland
|TACO BAR KIT
|$85.00
Serves 10 people (20 tacos) - includes protein (select up to two), corn tortillas, salsa, cilantro and minced white onion.
Degrees Plato
4251 McCarthur Blvd., Oakland
|Soy Chorizo Tacos (3)
|$12.00
House-made tofu chorizo, cabbage slaw, guacamole, queso fresco & cilantro
|Chicken Tacos (3)
|$12.00
Chicken tomatillo tinga, crema, black beans, queso fresco & cilantro
|Carnitas Tacos (3)
|$12.00
Three carnitas tacos with pico de gallo salsa & cilantro.
TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Belly
1901 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$5.50
House Marinated Chicken, Korean Slaw, Rice, Pickled Cucumbers, Garlic Aioli, Kimchi Aioli
|Belly Taco
|$5.75
House Marinated Steak, Rice, Korean Slaw, Kimchi Aioli
|Steak + Egg Taco
|$5.75
House Marinated Steak, Fries, Fried Egg, Chipotle Aioli, Garlic Aioli
Chop Bar
190 4th St, Oakland
|Local Wild Halibut Tacos
|$21.00
pickled red onions, spicy slaw, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, pinto beans, La Finca corn tortillas
|Plato De Tacos
|$21.00
HAMBURGERS
Rockridge Cafe
5492 College Avenue, Oakland
|Carnitas Breakfast Tacos
|$16.00
with our carnitas substituted for avocado
|Avocado Breakfast Tacos
|$14.50
2 corn tortillas, a filling of egg scrambled with pepperjack & homefries, with avocado. Salsa fresca & ranchero sauce on the side
Calavera
2337 Broadway St, Oakland
|Tinga de Pollo Tacos
|$16.00
chipotle braised chicken, guacamole, cortija, crema mexicana
|Mushroom al Pastor Tacos
|$18.00
VEGAN roasted mixed mushrooms, al pastor glaze, pineapple relish (GF)
|Kids Carnitas Tacos
|$8.00
2 carnitas tacos