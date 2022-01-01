Tamales in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve tamales
More about La Guerrera's Kitchen - 907 Washington
La Guerrera's Kitchen - 907 Washington
907D Washington, Oakland
|Tamal, Queso & Rajas, (Veggie)
|$5.00
Corn husk tamal, filled with melted Monterrey cheese & rajas with a side of mild salsa verde or spicy salsa roja.
|Tamal, Pork in Salsa Roja
|$5.00
Corn husk tamal, filled with thinly shredded pork in guajillo salsa roja with a side of mild salsa verde or spicy salsa roja.
|Tamal, Bean & Cheese (Vegetarian)
|$5.00
Corn husk tamal, filled with black beans and cheese with a side of mild salsa verde or spicy salsa roja. (Vegetarian)
More about Millennium
Millennium
5912 College Ave, Oakland
|Tamal (GF)
|$25.00
roasted crimini mushroom, corn & huitlacoche, cashew cheese, sauteed summer squash, epazote & onion, smokey domingo rojo beans, cherry tomato salsa fresca, lemon aji chile salsa
More about Comal Next Door - Oakland
Comal Next Door - Oakland
550 Grand Avenue, Oakland
|Frozen CHICKEN TAMALE W/MOLE NEGRO
|$0.00
FROZEN - 7oz chicken tamale covered in mole negro, served with red rice, queso fresco and pinquito beans.
|Frozen CORN, RAJAS & ZUCCHINI TAMALE
|$0.00
FROZEN - 7oz veggie tamale covered in salsa verde, served with red rice, queso fresco and black beans.
More about Calavera
Calavera
2337 Broadway St, Oakland
|Tamales de Navidenos
|$60.00
***PICK UP DECEMBER 24th 10am-2pm***
6 Pollo Con Mole Tamales
3 Rajas Asadas Tamales
3 Dulce Tamales
One dozen mixed tamales. Pick up on Saturday, December 24th only from 10 am until 2 pm. Fully cooked, ready to reheat, reheating instructions included.