Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve tamales

Banner pic

 

La Guerrera's Kitchen - 907 Washington

907D Washington, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamal, Queso & Rajas, (Veggie)$5.00
Corn husk tamal, filled with melted Monterrey cheese & rajas with a side of mild salsa verde or spicy salsa roja.
Tamal, Pork in Salsa Roja$5.00
Corn husk tamal, filled with thinly shredded pork in guajillo salsa roja with a side of mild salsa verde or spicy salsa roja.
Tamal, Bean & Cheese (Vegetarian)$5.00
Corn husk tamal, filled with black beans and cheese with a side of mild salsa verde or spicy salsa roja. (Vegetarian)
More about La Guerrera's Kitchen - 907 Washington
Main pic

 

Millennium

5912 College Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.6 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tamal (GF)$25.00
roasted crimini mushroom, corn & huitlacoche, cashew cheese, sauteed summer squash, epazote & onion, smokey domingo rojo beans, cherry tomato salsa fresca, lemon aji chile salsa
More about Millennium
Comal Next Door - Oakland image

 

Comal Next Door - Oakland

550 Grand Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Frozen CHICKEN TAMALE W/MOLE NEGRO$0.00
FROZEN - 7oz chicken tamale covered in mole negro, served with red rice, queso fresco and pinquito beans.
Frozen CORN, RAJAS & ZUCCHINI TAMALE$0.00
FROZEN - 7oz veggie tamale covered in salsa verde, served with red rice, queso fresco and black beans.
More about Comal Next Door - Oakland
Calavera image

 

Calavera

2337 Broadway St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tamales de Navidenos$60.00
***PICK UP DECEMBER 24th 10am-2pm***
6 Pollo Con Mole Tamales
3 Rajas Asadas Tamales
3 Dulce Tamales
One dozen mixed tamales. Pick up on Saturday, December 24th only from 10 am until 2 pm. Fully cooked, ready to reheat, reheating instructions included.
More about Calavera
Item pic

 

Bombera - Oakland

3459 Champion Street, Oakland

Avg 5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Grandma Pork Tamales$12.00
2 half dozen max per order, thank you
Grandma Tamales$12.00
2 tamales, braised chicken, pipian rojo sauce on the side.
More about Bombera - Oakland

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Shrimp Curry

Pies

Rigatoni

Chinese Chicken Salad

Banana Pudding

Panna Cotta

Grilled Chicken

Fish And Chips

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oakland to explore

North Oakland

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Hills

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

East Oakland

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Lakeshore

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Rockridge

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Temescal

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oakland to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1841 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (454 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston