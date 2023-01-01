Taquitos in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve taquitos
More about Xingones
Xingones
736 Washington Street, Oakland
|Chicken Taquitos
|$12.00
Shredded chicken taquitos topped with cabbage, cheese, sour cream, cilantro, onions, radishes, tomatoes
More about La Guerrera's Kitchen - 907 Washington
La Guerrera's Kitchen - 907 Washington
907D Washington, Oakland
|Potato Taquitos Dorados
|$14.00
4 fried corn taquitos dorados stuffed with potatoes Served with cabbage, tomatillo salsa verde, crema and queso casero and pico de Gallo.
More about Degrees Plato - Oakland
Degrees Plato - Oakland
4251 McCarthur Blvd., Oakland
|NO DAIRY Papa Taquitos
|$9.00
3 fried taquitos stuffed with potato & sliced carrots. Topped with Shredded cabbage, caramelized onions & Xitomate salsa.
|Pa Pa Taquitos
|$9.00
3 fried taquitos stuffed with potato, light melted cheese, & sliced carrots. Topped with Shredded cabbage, Cotija cheese. crema fresca, caramelized onions & side of Xitomate salsa.
More about Bombera - Oakland
Bombera - Oakland
3459 Champion Street, Oakland
|Chicken Taquitos dorados Salsa Verde
|$15.00
3 crispy rolled tacos, pumpkin seed chile rojo salsa, crema y queso (on the side)
|Veggie Taquitos Dorados Salsa Verde
|$15.00
3 crispy rolled tacos, pumpkin seed chile rojo salsa, crema y queso (on the side)