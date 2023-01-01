Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve taquitos

Main pic

 

Xingones

736 Washington Street, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taquitos$12.00
Shredded chicken taquitos topped with cabbage, cheese, sour cream, cilantro, onions, radishes, tomatoes
More about Xingones
Banner pic

 

La Guerrera's Kitchen - 907 Washington

907D Washington, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Potato Taquitos Dorados$14.00
4 fried corn taquitos dorados stuffed with potatoes Served with cabbage, tomatillo salsa verde, crema and queso casero and pico de Gallo.
More about La Guerrera's Kitchen - 907 Washington
Degrees Plato image

 

Degrees Plato - Oakland

4251 McCarthur Blvd., Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
NO DAIRY Papa Taquitos$9.00
3 fried taquitos stuffed with potato & sliced carrots. Topped with Shredded cabbage, caramelized onions & Xitomate salsa.
Pa Pa Taquitos$9.00
3 fried taquitos stuffed with potato, light melted cheese, & sliced carrots. Topped with Shredded cabbage, Cotija cheese. crema fresca, caramelized onions & side of Xitomate salsa.
More about Degrees Plato - Oakland
Item pic

 

Bombera - Oakland

3459 Champion Street, Oakland

Avg 5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Taquitos dorados Salsa Verde$15.00
3 crispy rolled tacos, pumpkin seed chile rojo salsa, crema y queso (on the side)
Veggie Taquitos Dorados Salsa Verde$15.00
3 crispy rolled tacos, pumpkin seed chile rojo salsa, crema y queso (on the side)
More about Bombera - Oakland

