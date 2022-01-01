Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve tarts

Millennium

5912 College Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.6 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Tart$12.00
rye crust, salted pretzel caramel
pine nut tart (GF)$13.00
almond sable crust, citrus cashew mascarpone, mission fig jam, coconut bay leaf whipped cream
More about Millennium
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Drake's Dealership

2325 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.2 (2872 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tart Breaker - 500ml Bottle$15.99
Sour Blonde w/Raspberries and Cherries, 4.8% ABV - 500ml
**NOT FOR CONSUMPTION IN THE RESTAURANT**
Our sour blonde beer has been aged for a year in a French Oak Demi-Muid barrel and secondary fermented with loads of heirloom cherries and olalliberries. Tart, fruity, and funky, this beer is sure to break some hearts when it disappears.
More about Drake's Dealership
PIZZA

A16 -Rockridge

5356 College Ave., Oakland

Avg 4.2 (2926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Budino Tart$14.00
bitter chocolate mousse, sea salt, olive oil
More about A16 -Rockridge
SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Hopscotch - Oakland - Uptown Oakland

1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (7738 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Yuzu Meringue Tart$9.00
More about Hopscotch - Oakland - Uptown Oakland

