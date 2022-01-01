Tarts in Oakland

Sour Blonde w/Raspberries and Cherries, 4.8% ABV - 500ml

**NOT FOR CONSUMPTION IN THE RESTAURANT**

Our sour blonde beer has been aged for a year in a French Oak Demi-Muid barrel and secondary fermented with loads of heirloom cherries and olalliberries. Tart, fruity, and funky, this beer is sure to break some hearts when it disappears.

