Tarts in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve tarts
More about Millennium
Millennium
5912 College Ave, Oakland
|Chocolate Tart
|$12.00
rye crust, salted pretzel caramel
|pine nut tart (GF)
|$13.00
almond sable crust, citrus cashew mascarpone, mission fig jam, coconut bay leaf whipped cream
More about Drake's Dealership
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Drake's Dealership
2325 Broadway, Oakland
|Tart Breaker - 500ml Bottle
|$15.99
Sour Blonde w/Raspberries and Cherries, 4.8% ABV - 500ml
**NOT FOR CONSUMPTION IN THE RESTAURANT**
Our sour blonde beer has been aged for a year in a French Oak Demi-Muid barrel and secondary fermented with loads of heirloom cherries and olalliberries. Tart, fruity, and funky, this beer is sure to break some hearts when it disappears.
More about A16 -Rockridge
PIZZA
A16 -Rockridge
5356 College Ave., Oakland
|Budino Tart
|$14.00
bitter chocolate mousse, sea salt, olive oil