Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve thai tea

Gogi Time image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Gogi Time

2600 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (4356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Iced Tea$6.50
More about Gogi Time
Consumer pic

 

Bird & Buffalo

4659 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
More about Bird & Buffalo
Nyum Bai image

 

Nyum Bai

3340 E 12th St, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (1152 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Ice Tea$5.00
More about Nyum Bai

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Lobsters

Hot Chocolate

Cheesecake

Croissants

Barbacoas

Pretzels

Ham Sandwiches

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oakland to explore

North Oakland

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

East Oakland

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Downtown Oakland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Rockridge

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Temescal

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oakland to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston