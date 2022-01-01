Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve tiramisu

PASTA

Belotti Bottega

4001 - B Piedmont Ave., Oakland

Avg 4.8 (2842 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$5.50
Homemade Italian savoiardi cookie, mascarpone, espresso, and cocoa.
More about Belotti Bottega
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Basil Pizzeria

300 13th street, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$7.00
Coffee and Zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso, dusted with cocoa powder
More about Basil Pizzeria
PIZZA

Parlour - Parlour

357 19th street, Oakland

Avg 4 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$10.00
Lady Fingers , Espresso , Pastry Cream , Cocoa
More about Parlour - Parlour
Belotti Ristorante e Bottega

5403 college ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
My Mom's Tiramisu'$9.00
layers of italian savoiardi cookies soaked in espresso with whipped mascarpone , cocca. Our version is alcohol free. Pregnancy and kids friendly!
More about Belotti Ristorante e Bottega
Cafe Colucci

6427 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (5763 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$4.75
More about Cafe Colucci
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Brotzeit Lokal

1000 Embarcadero, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Tiramisu$8.00
with mixed berries
More about Brotzeit Lokal

