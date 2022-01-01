Tiramisu in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve tiramisu
PASTA
Belotti Bottega
4001 - B Piedmont Ave., Oakland
|Tiramisu
|$5.50
Homemade Italian savoiardi cookie, mascarpone, espresso, and cocoa.
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Basil Pizzeria
300 13th street, Oakland
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
Coffee and Zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso, dusted with cocoa powder
PIZZA
Parlour - Parlour
357 19th street, Oakland
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
Lady Fingers , Espresso , Pastry Cream , Cocoa
Belotti Ristorante e Bottega
5403 college ave, Oakland
|My Mom's Tiramisu'
|$9.00
layers of italian savoiardi cookies soaked in espresso with whipped mascarpone , cocca. Our version is alcohol free. Pregnancy and kids friendly!