Tomato salad in Oakland

Millennium
5912 College Ave, Oakland
|cherry tomato & peach salad (available GF)
|$15.00
purslane, lemon cucumber, pickled shallots, basil & mint, housemade almond ricotta, verbena “honey”, toasted almond-chile crumble, crostini
Burma Superstar Oakland
4721 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
|Inle Tomato Salad
|$16.95
A mixture of tomato, cabbage, fried garlic chips, caramelized onion, red fresh onion, cucumber, yellow bean powder, chili flakes topped with dried shrimp powder, and fish sauce.
(Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegan)
Perle Wine Bar
2058 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Oakland
|SUMMER HEIRLOOM TOMATO SALAD TOGO
|$16.00
PICKLED STRAWBERRIES, BURRATA CHEESE, HAZELNUT BASIL PESTO