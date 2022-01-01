Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato salad in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve tomato salad

Main pic

 

Millennium

5912 College Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.6 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
cherry tomato & peach salad (available GF)$15.00
purslane, lemon cucumber, pickled shallots, basil & mint, housemade almond ricotta, verbena “honey”, toasted almond-chile crumble, crostini
More about Millennium
Item pic

 

Burma Superstar Oakland

4721 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Inle Tomato Salad$16.95
A mixture of tomato, cabbage, fried garlic chips, caramelized onion, red fresh onion, cucumber, yellow bean powder, chili flakes topped with dried shrimp powder, and fish sauce.
(Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegan)
More about Burma Superstar Oakland
Perle Wine Bar image

SEAFOOD

Perle Wine Bar

2058 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (499 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SUMMER HEIRLOOM TOMATO SALAD TOGO$16.00
PICKLED STRAWBERRIES, BURRATA CHEESE, HAZELNUT BASIL PESTO
More about Perle Wine Bar
Chop Bar image

 

Chop Bar

190 4th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Summer Tomato Salad$15.00
heirloom tomatoes, basil, Persian cucumber, smoked queso fresco, tomato vinaigrette, pan tomate croutons
More about Chop Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Short Ribs

Beef Curry

Pudding

Pork Ribs

Mango Sticky Rice

Fried Rice

Chinese Chicken Salad

Steamed Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oakland to explore

North Oakland

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

East Oakland

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Downtown Oakland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Rockridge

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Temescal

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oakland to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (594 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1865 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston