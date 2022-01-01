Tomato soup in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve tomato soup
Ben 'n Nick's - 5612 College Avenue
5612 College Avenue, Oakalnd
|Tomato Soup
|$0.00
Housemade and served with grilled bread
Mockingbird
416 13th St, Oakland
|Melissa’s Roasted Tomato Soup w/Sage Pesto
|$16.00
This elegant soup is a great way to begin your meal, or perfect alongside your day-after leftover turkey sandwich. Look at you, planning ahead! One quart portion.
Vegetarian
*This item is only available through our Everything But The Bird Thanksgiving pre-order menu, for scheduled pickup on Wednesday Nov. 23rd. YOU MUST SCHEDULE YOUR PICKUP between 12-6:30pm on WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 23RD. Our regular menu items are NOT available for pickup this day.