Tomato soup in Oakland

This elegant soup is a great way to begin your meal, or perfect alongside your day-after leftover turkey sandwich. Look at you, planning ahead! One quart portion.

Vegetarian

*This item is only available through our Everything But The Bird Thanksgiving pre-order menu, for scheduled pickup on Wednesday Nov. 23rd. YOU MUST SCHEDULE YOUR PICKUP between 12-6:30pm on WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 23RD. Our regular menu items are NOT available for pickup this day.

