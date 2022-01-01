Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

 

Ben 'n Nick's - 5612 College Avenue

5612 College Avenue, Oakalnd

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato Soup$0.00
Housemade and served with grilled bread
More about Ben 'n Nick's - 5612 College Avenue
Consumer pic

 

Mockingbird

416 13th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Melissa’s Roasted Tomato Soup w/Sage Pesto$16.00
This elegant soup is a great way to begin your meal, or perfect alongside your day-after leftover turkey sandwich. Look at you, planning ahead! One quart portion.
Vegetarian
*This item is only available through our Everything But The Bird Thanksgiving pre-order menu, for scheduled pickup on Wednesday Nov. 23rd. YOU MUST SCHEDULE YOUR PICKUP between 12-6:30pm on WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 23RD. Our regular menu items are NOT available for pickup this day.
More about Mockingbird

Map

