Turkey clubs in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Eddy's Turkey Sandwich image

 

Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt

576 Grand Ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eddy's Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Sliced roasted turkey breast, avocado, baby arugula, sliced cucumber, red onion, swiss cheese, basil pesto, sun dried tomato aioli, Acme roll
More about Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt
Consumer pic

 

Starter Bakery

5804 College Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sandwiches - Turkey and Brie$11.00
Sliced turkey, brie cheese, fig spread, granny smith apples, and spinach on ciabatta roll. Contains wheat and dairy.
Sandwiches - Turkey and Brie$11.00
Sliced turkey, brie cheese, fig spread, granny smith apples, and spinach on ciabatta roll. Contains wheat and dairy.
More about Starter Bakery
Main pic

 

OAK - Oaklandish Coffee Collective - OAK - Oaklandish Coffee Collective

1 Airport Dr, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TURKEY + BACON + AVACADO AOLI SANDWICH$15.35
More about OAK - Oaklandish Coffee Collective - OAK - Oaklandish Coffee Collective
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Rockridge Cafe

5492 College Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$16.45
Classic club sandwich with turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato on rye.
Turkey Melt Sandwich$14.95
Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Tomato on Grilled Rye
More about Rockridge Cafe

