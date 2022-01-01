Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve veggie burritos

VEGGIE BURRITO image

 

Comal Next Door - Oakland

550 Grand Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGGIE BURRITO$10.50
Corn, zucchini, poblano chile, potatoes, onions, black beans, red rice, cheese, crema, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
*Corn, zucchini, and potatoes cannot be separated
More about Comal Next Door - Oakland
Item pic

 

Belly - Rockridge

5634 College Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$16.00
Fried Tofu, Sweet Chili Glaze, Sesame Slaw, Cucumbers, Multigrain Rice
More about Belly - Rockridge
Item pic

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Belly

1901 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.8 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burrito$16.00
Fried Tofu, Sweet Chili Glaze, Sesame Slaw, Cucumbers, Multigrain Rice
More about Belly

