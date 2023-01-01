Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vietnamese coffee in
Oakland
/
Oakland
/
Vietnamese Coffee
Oakland restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
Chop Bar
190 4th St, Oakland
No reviews yet
Vietnamese Coffee Pot de Creme
$11.00
ginger coconut tuile
More about Chop Bar
Monsoon
4218 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland
No reviews yet
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
$5.00
with condensed milk
More about Monsoon
