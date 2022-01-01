Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lakeshore Cafe

3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (3336 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$11.95
Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar, syrup and butter
Waffle Combo$16.45
Belgian waffle, two eggs any style and choice of bacon, chicken apple sausage or hot link.
World Famous Hotboys image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Hotboys - Oakland

1601 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1410 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
WF Chicken & Waffles$20.00
Side waffle$8.00
Item pic

 

Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi

1736 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fries$9.00
Guest favorite! Our famous garlic waffle fries topped with sesame furikake and yuzu mayo on the side.
Consumer pic

 

Sequoia Diner

3719 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle$11.00
with berry butter & maple syrup
Banner pic

 

Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen - Oakland - 5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE

5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE, OAKLAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KID’S WAFFLE$6.00
FRIED CHICKEN & BUTTERMILK WAFFLE$18.00
Bacon Butter | Maple Syrup | Cabbage/Chili Slaw
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Rockridge Cafe

5492 College Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Rhubarb Waffle$15.25
Buttermilk or gluten-free cornmeal waffle with delicious home made rhubarb compote. Served with real maple syrup.
Buttermilk Waffle$12.50
Our buttermilk waffle is wildly popular among all ages!
Gluten-Free Cornmeal Waffle$12.50
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Philomena

1801 14th Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (2434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Plain Waffle Fries$9.00
Garlic Waffle Fries$9.75
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Brotzeit Lokal

1000 Embarcadero, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffles$15.00
Belgium waffles with seasonal fruit, butter & syrup
