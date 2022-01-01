Waffles in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve waffles
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lakeshore Cafe
3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland
|Belgian Waffle
|$11.95
Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar, syrup and butter
|Waffle Combo
|$16.45
Belgian waffle, two eggs any style and choice of bacon, chicken apple sausage or hot link.
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Hotboys - Oakland
1601 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|WF Chicken & Waffles
|$20.00
|Side waffle
|$8.00
Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi
1736 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
|Fries
|$9.00
Guest favorite! Our famous garlic waffle fries topped with sesame furikake and yuzu mayo on the side.
Sequoia Diner
3719 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland
|Waffle
|$11.00
with berry butter & maple syrup
Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen - Oakland - 5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE
5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE, OAKLAND
|KID’S WAFFLE
|$6.00
|FRIED CHICKEN & BUTTERMILK WAFFLE
|$18.00
Bacon Butter | Maple Syrup | Cabbage/Chili Slaw
HAMBURGERS
Rockridge Cafe
5492 College Avenue, Oakland
|Rhubarb Waffle
|$15.25
Buttermilk or gluten-free cornmeal waffle with delicious home made rhubarb compote. Served with real maple syrup.
|Buttermilk Waffle
|$12.50
Our buttermilk waffle is wildly popular among all ages!
|Gluten-Free Cornmeal Waffle
|$12.50
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Philomena
1801 14th Avenue, Oakland
|Plain Waffle Fries
|$9.00
|Garlic Waffle Fries
|$9.75