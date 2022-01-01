Downtown Oakland restaurants you'll love

Shiba Ramen image

RAMEN

Shiba Ramen

1438 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.2 (526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Yakisoba$13.00
Japanese fried wheat noodle (not buckwheat!) with chicken or pork chashu, cabbage, bean sprouts, nori and red pickled ginger.
CLEAR DARK$16.00
a.k.a. ‘shoyu ramen’, light, clear chicken broth with soy sauce base, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bok choy, bamboo shoots, green onions, microgreens (currently not available)
SPICY$16.00
a.k.a. ‘tan tan men', creamy sesame broth with spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, bok choy, green onions, shredded togarashi peppers
More about Shiba Ramen
The Hatch Oakland image

HAMBURGERS

The Hatch Oakland

402 15th, Oakland

Avg 4 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FRESH CUT FRENCH FRIES$5.99
Fresh cut fries, never frozen always made to order.
Street Dog$5.99
Bacon wrapped hot dog with grilled onions and peppers.
SUPREME FRIES$9.99
Our fries topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, nacho cheese, sour cream and green onions.
More about The Hatch Oakland
World Famous Hotboys image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

World Famous Hotboys

1601 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1410 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guap Fries$12.00
Krinkle cut fries with our World Famous fried chicken spiced to your preference, cheese sauce and topped with chives. Spicy crunchy cheesy deliciousness
Chicken Tender Combo$13.00
2 jumbo chicken tenders and a side of your choice
Sando Combo$15.00
The Sando and your choice of side
More about World Famous Hotboys
