Downtown Oakland restaurants you'll love

RAMEN
Shiba Ramen
1438 Broadway, Oakland
|Popular items
|Yakisoba
|$13.00
Japanese fried wheat noodle (not buckwheat!) with chicken or pork chashu, cabbage, bean sprouts, nori and red pickled ginger.
|CLEAR DARK
|$16.00
a.k.a. ‘shoyu ramen’, light, clear chicken broth with soy sauce base, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bok choy, bamboo shoots, green onions, microgreens (currently not available)
|SPICY
|$16.00
a.k.a. ‘tan tan men', creamy sesame broth with spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, bok choy, green onions, shredded togarashi peppers
HAMBURGERS
The Hatch Oakland
402 15th, Oakland
|Popular items
|FRESH CUT FRENCH FRIES
|$5.99
Fresh cut fries, never frozen always made to order.
|Street Dog
|$5.99
Bacon wrapped hot dog with grilled onions and peppers.
|SUPREME FRIES
|$9.99
Our fries topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, nacho cheese, sour cream and green onions.
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
World Famous Hotboys
1601 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Guap Fries
|$12.00
Krinkle cut fries with our World Famous fried chicken spiced to your preference, cheese sauce and topped with chives. Spicy crunchy cheesy deliciousness
|Chicken Tender Combo
|$13.00
2 jumbo chicken tenders and a side of your choice
|Sando Combo
|$15.00
The Sando and your choice of side