Lower Hills restaurants you'll love

Lower Hills restaurants
Toast

Lower Hills's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Latin American
Must-try Lower Hills restaurants

Grand Lake Kitchen image

 

Grand Lake Kitchen

576 Grand Ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Donuts$6.00
four housemade donuts, dusted in nutmeg, cinnamon sugar
Reuben Sando$15.00
beef pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, and russian dressing on sliced rye
Americana Burger$15.00
beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, pickles, and mayo on a bun. Served with french fries. Comes cooked medium.
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine image

 

La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine

3409 Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mofongo de Chicharron de Pollo$20.00
Fried Plantains, Seasoned and mashed together to form a mountain of deliciousness! Topped with Fried Chicken Cracklings.
Chicken Empanadilla$7.00
Delicious fried stuffed turnover.
Pollo Encebollado Combo$16.00
Grilled Chicken & Sautéed Onions, , Arroz con Gandules, and Maduros
More about La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine
Grand Lake Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Grand Lake Kitchen

2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4 (1464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tofu Banh Mi$13.00
chilled smoked tofu, spicy cashew butter, daikon radish slaw, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, served on an acme roll (vegan)
GLK Burger$16.00
beef patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, blue cheese, on a bun served with french fries. cooked medium unless otherwise specified
Cali Mixed Bowl$15.00
half avocado, arugula salad with parmesan and lemon vinaigrette, grilled pita bread. choice of hummus or tuna salad
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
Shakewell image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Shakewell

3407 Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (3371 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Flatbread$7.00
za’atar, spanish olive oil
Shakewell wrap$15.00
cabbage slaw, tahini yogurt, hot sauce, grilled flatbread, pickles, and your choice of protein.
Little Gem$15.00
winter citrus, shaved fennel, french feta, pepitas, white balsamic
More about Shakewell
Comal Next Door - Oakland image

 

Comal Next Door - Oakland

550 Grand Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CARNITAS BURRITO$11.00
Berkshire pork carnitas(contains dairy), pinquito beans, red rice, cheese, crema, salsa verde, onion, cilantro.
VEGGIE BURRITO$10.50
Corn, zucchini, poblano chile, potatoes, onions, black beans, red rice, cheese, crema, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
*Corn, zucchini, and potatoes cannot be separated
CHICKEN BOWL$12.00
Achiote grilled chicken, pinquito beans, red rice, cheese, lettuce, crema, chipotle salsa, onion, cilantro
More about Comal Next Door - Oakland
Zachary's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA

Zachary's Chicago Pizza

3917 GRAND AVE, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (5863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Medium Thin BYO$15.90
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Small Thin BYO$12.40
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Large Thin BYO$19.50
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza
Marzano - Park Blvd image

PIZZA

Marzano - Park Blvd

4214 Park blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (3494 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Funghi Misti$20.00
oyster mushrooms, crimini, creamed leeks, mozzarella, piquillo peppers, herbs
Pepperoni$18.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano
Calabrian Chili Sausage pizza$20.00
tomato, mozzarella, roasted fennel, frisee, shallot confit
More about Marzano - Park Blvd
Sister image

 

Sister

3308 Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Pizza$23.00
tomato sauce, carmelized shallot, baby chard, mixed sweet peppers, spring onion
Marinated Olives$6.00
Picholine, Mantequilla and Castelvetrano. Finished the Sister way with citrus, herbs and spices.
Mortadella Pizza$24.00
Mortadella, ricotta, mozzarella, castelvetrano olive, spring onion, salsa verde
More about Sister
Sidebar image

 

Sidebar

542 Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 3.8 (1086 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Trout Salad$13.00
Smoked Trout Salad
Arugula, watercress, new potatoes,
green beans and green goddess dressing.
The Hamburger$16.00
Niman Ranch Beef w/ lettuce, pickled onions and cucumbers, chipotle Thousand Island dressing, toasted bun and your choice of fries or green salad. Add cheese, bacon or a fried egg!
Fried Fish Sandwich$15.00
Panko-crusted Maine Hake on a toasted bun, tartar sauce, spicy daikon slaw and choice of fries.
More about Sidebar
Bombera image

 

Bombera

3459 Champion Street, Oakland

Avg 5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bombera

