Lower Hills restaurants you'll love
Lower Hills's top cuisines
Must-try Lower Hills restaurants
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
Grand Lake Kitchen
576 Grand Ave., Oakland
|Popular items
|Donuts
|$6.00
four housemade donuts, dusted in nutmeg, cinnamon sugar
|Reuben Sando
|$15.00
beef pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, and russian dressing on sliced rye
|Americana Burger
|$15.00
beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, pickles, and mayo on a bun. Served with french fries. Comes cooked medium.
More about La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine
La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine
3409 Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland
|Popular items
|Mofongo de Chicharron de Pollo
|$20.00
Fried Plantains, Seasoned and mashed together to form a mountain of deliciousness! Topped with Fried Chicken Cracklings.
|Chicken Empanadilla
|$7.00
Delicious fried stuffed turnover.
|Pollo Encebollado Combo
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken & Sautéed Onions, , Arroz con Gandules, and Maduros
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Grand Lake Kitchen
2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland
|Popular items
|Tofu Banh Mi
|$13.00
chilled smoked tofu, spicy cashew butter, daikon radish slaw, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, served on an acme roll (vegan)
|GLK Burger
|$16.00
beef patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, blue cheese, on a bun served with french fries. cooked medium unless otherwise specified
|Cali Mixed Bowl
|$15.00
half avocado, arugula salad with parmesan and lemon vinaigrette, grilled pita bread. choice of hummus or tuna salad
More about Shakewell
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Shakewell
3407 Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland
|Popular items
|Flatbread
|$7.00
za’atar, spanish olive oil
|Shakewell wrap
|$15.00
cabbage slaw, tahini yogurt, hot sauce, grilled flatbread, pickles, and your choice of protein.
|Little Gem
|$15.00
winter citrus, shaved fennel, french feta, pepitas, white balsamic
More about Comal Next Door - Oakland
Comal Next Door - Oakland
550 Grand Avenue, Oakland
|Popular items
|CARNITAS BURRITO
|$11.00
Berkshire pork carnitas(contains dairy), pinquito beans, red rice, cheese, crema, salsa verde, onion, cilantro.
|VEGGIE BURRITO
|$10.50
Corn, zucchini, poblano chile, potatoes, onions, black beans, red rice, cheese, crema, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
*Corn, zucchini, and potatoes cannot be separated
|CHICKEN BOWL
|$12.00
Achiote grilled chicken, pinquito beans, red rice, cheese, lettuce, crema, chipotle salsa, onion, cilantro
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza
PIZZA
Zachary's Chicago Pizza
3917 GRAND AVE, Oakland
|Popular items
|Medium Thin BYO
|$15.90
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
|Small Thin BYO
|$12.40
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
|Large Thin BYO
|$19.50
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
More about Marzano - Park Blvd
PIZZA
Marzano - Park Blvd
4214 Park blvd, Oakland
|Popular items
|Funghi Misti
|$20.00
oyster mushrooms, crimini, creamed leeks, mozzarella, piquillo peppers, herbs
|Pepperoni
|$18.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano
|Calabrian Chili Sausage pizza
|$20.00
tomato, mozzarella, roasted fennel, frisee, shallot confit
More about Sister
Sister
3308 Grand Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Vegan Pizza
|$23.00
tomato sauce, carmelized shallot, baby chard, mixed sweet peppers, spring onion
|Marinated Olives
|$6.00
Picholine, Mantequilla and Castelvetrano. Finished the Sister way with citrus, herbs and spices.
|Mortadella Pizza
|$24.00
Mortadella, ricotta, mozzarella, castelvetrano olive, spring onion, salsa verde
More about Sidebar
Sidebar
542 Grand Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Smoked Trout Salad
|$13.00
Smoked Trout Salad
Arugula, watercress, new potatoes,
green beans and green goddess dressing.
|The Hamburger
|$16.00
Niman Ranch Beef w/ lettuce, pickled onions and cucumbers, chipotle Thousand Island dressing, toasted bun and your choice of fries or green salad. Add cheese, bacon or a fried egg!
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$15.00
Panko-crusted Maine Hake on a toasted bun, tartar sauce, spicy daikon slaw and choice of fries.