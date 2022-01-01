Lower Hills American restaurants you'll love

Go
Lower Hills restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Lower Hills

Grand Lake Kitchen image

 

Grand Lake Kitchen

576 Grand Ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Donuts$6.00
four housemade donuts, dusted in nutmeg, cinnamon sugar
Reuben Sando$15.00
beef pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, and russian dressing on sliced rye
Americana Burger$15.00
beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, pickles, and mayo on a bun. Served with french fries. Comes cooked medium.
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
Sister image

 

Sister

3308 Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Pizza$23.00
tomato sauce, carmelized shallot, baby chard, mixed sweet peppers, spring onion
Marinated Olives$6.00
Picholine, Mantequilla and Castelvetrano. Finished the Sister way with citrus, herbs and spices.
Mortadella Pizza$24.00
Mortadella, ricotta, mozzarella, castelvetrano olive, spring onion, salsa verde
More about Sister
Sidebar image

 

Sidebar

542 Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 3.8 (1086 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Trout Salad$13.00
Smoked Trout Salad
Arugula, watercress, new potatoes,
green beans and green goddess dressing.
The Hamburger$16.00
Niman Ranch Beef w/ lettuce, pickled onions and cucumbers, chipotle Thousand Island dressing, toasted bun and your choice of fries or green salad. Add cheese, bacon or a fried egg!
Fried Fish Sandwich$15.00
Panko-crusted Maine Hake on a toasted bun, tartar sauce, spicy daikon slaw and choice of fries.
More about Sidebar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lower Hills

Chopped Salad

Ball Soup

Map

More near Lower Hills to explore

North Oakland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

East Oakland

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Downtown Oakland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston