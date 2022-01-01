Lower Hills American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lower Hills
Grand Lake Kitchen
576 Grand Ave., Oakland
|Popular items
|Donuts
|$6.00
four housemade donuts, dusted in nutmeg, cinnamon sugar
|Reuben Sando
|$15.00
beef pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, and russian dressing on sliced rye
|Americana Burger
|$15.00
beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, pickles, and mayo on a bun. Served with french fries. Comes cooked medium.
Sister
3308 Grand Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Vegan Pizza
|$23.00
tomato sauce, carmelized shallot, baby chard, mixed sweet peppers, spring onion
|Marinated Olives
|$6.00
Picholine, Mantequilla and Castelvetrano. Finished the Sister way with citrus, herbs and spices.
|Mortadella Pizza
|$24.00
Mortadella, ricotta, mozzarella, castelvetrano olive, spring onion, salsa verde
Sidebar
542 Grand Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Smoked Trout Salad
|$13.00
Smoked Trout Salad
Arugula, watercress, new potatoes,
green beans and green goddess dressing.
|The Hamburger
|$16.00
Niman Ranch Beef w/ lettuce, pickled onions and cucumbers, chipotle Thousand Island dressing, toasted bun and your choice of fries or green salad. Add cheese, bacon or a fried egg!
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$15.00
Panko-crusted Maine Hake on a toasted bun, tartar sauce, spicy daikon slaw and choice of fries.