Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Lower Hills

Go
Lower Hills restaurants
Toast

Lower Hills restaurants that serve cheesecake

Grand Lake Kitchen image

 

Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt

576 Grand Ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$10.00
with strawberry sauce
More about Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Shakewell

3407 Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (3371 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$13.00
Blueberries
More about Shakewell

Browse other tasty dishes in Lower Hills

Chocolate Cake

Tamales

French Fries

Chili

Peanut Butter Cookies

Steak Frites

Hummus

Cookies

Map

More near Lower Hills to explore

North Oakland

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

East Oakland

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Downtown Oakland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston