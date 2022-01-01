Chocolate cake in Lower Hills

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lower Hills restaurants
Toast

Lower Hills restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Sister image

 

Sister

3308 Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake With Hazelnut, Caramel, Cherry Drizzle$11.00
More about Sister
0198f7a7-d2a4-4ec9-868a-ad9ca36e9667 image

 

Sidebar

542 Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 3.8 (1086 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.50
"Flourless" Chocolate Cake with
raspberry caramel sauce, chocolate
sauce and whipped cream.
Contains almond flour.
More about Sidebar

