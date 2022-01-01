Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Lower Hills
/
Oakland
/
Lower Hills
/
Chocolate Cake
Lower Hills restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Sister
3308 Grand Ave, Oakland
Avg 4.5
(692 reviews)
Chocolate Cake With Hazelnut, Caramel, Cherry Drizzle
$11.00
More about Sister
Sidebar
542 Grand Ave, Oakland
Avg 3.8
(1086 reviews)
Chocolate Cake
$9.50
"Flourless" Chocolate Cake with
raspberry caramel sauce, chocolate
sauce and whipped cream.
Contains almond flour.
More about Sidebar
