Chopped salad in Lower Hills

Lower Hills restaurants that serve chopped salad

GLK Chopped Salad image

 

Grand Lake Kitchen

576 Grand Ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GLK Chopped Salad$15.00
romaine, avocado, sunflower seeds, grilled corn, tomato, english cucumber, basil vinaigrette, (all togo salads come dressing on the side) (vegan/GF)
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
GLK Chopped Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Grand Lake Kitchen

2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4 (1464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GLK Chopped Salad$14.00
romaine, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, sunflower seeds, basil vinaigrette. (vegan)
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
The Chopped Salad image

 

Sidebar

542 Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 3.8 (1086 reviews)
Takeout
The Chopped Salad$12.00
Chopped romaine, iceberg, escarole, radicchio lettuces, garbanzo beans, aged provolone, salami and creamy-herb dressing.
More about Sidebar

