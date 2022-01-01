Cookies in Lower Hills
Lower Hills restaurants that serve cookies
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
Grand Lake Kitchen
576 Grand Ave., Oakland
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.50
baked in house!
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
baked in house!
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Grand Lake Kitchen
2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
baked in house
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.50
baked in house
More about Comal Next Door - Oakland
Comal Next Door - Oakland
550 Grand Avenue, Oakland
|CORNMEAL SHORTBREAD COOKIE W/LIME ZEST
|$1.50
Butter, flour, granulated sugar, cornmeal, cornstarch, lime zest, baking powder
|MATT'S CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE
|$2.50
Chocolate chunk-pecan cookie w/chile arbol (butter, flour, brown sugar, vanilla extract, baking powder, baking soda, pecans, bittersweet chocolate, chile arbol, sea salt)