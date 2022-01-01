Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Lower Hills

Lower Hills restaurants
Lower Hills restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Grand Lake Kitchen

576 Grand Ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Cookie$3.50
baked in house!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
baked in house!
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Grand Lake Kitchen

2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4 (1464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
baked in house
Peanut Butter Cookie$3.50
baked in house
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
Item pic

 

Comal Next Door - Oakland

550 Grand Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
CORNMEAL SHORTBREAD COOKIE W/LIME ZEST$1.50
Butter, flour, granulated sugar, cornmeal, cornstarch, lime zest, baking powder
MATT'S CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE$2.50
Chocolate chunk-pecan cookie w/chile arbol (butter, flour, brown sugar, vanilla extract, baking powder, baking soda, pecans, bittersweet chocolate, chile arbol, sea salt)
More about Comal Next Door - Oakland
Sister image

 

Sister

3308 Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
More about Sister
Item pic

 

Bombera

3459 Champion Street, Oakland

Avg 5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.00
More about Bombera

