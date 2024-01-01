Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter cookies in Lower Hills

Lower Hills restaurants
Lower Hills restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies

Item pic

 

Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt

576 Grand Ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Cookie$3.50
baked in house!
More about Grand Lake Kitchen - Lake Merritt
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Grand Lake Kitchen- Dimond

2042 Macarthur Boulevard, Oakland

Avg 4 (1464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
HPSS - Peanut Butter Cookie Crumble$8.00
Chocolate soft serve, peanut butter and chocolate chip cookie crumble with a peanut butter swirl
Peanut Butter Cookie$3.50
baked in house
More about Grand Lake Kitchen- Dimond

