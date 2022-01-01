North Oakland restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS
Zachary's Chicago Pizza
5801 College Ave, Oakland
Popular items
Large Thin BYO
$19.50
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
Small Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom
$24.30
Our Pride and Joy!
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Large Stuffed Zacharys Special
$34.45
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
PASTA
Belotti Bottega
4001 - B Piedmont Ave., Oakland
Popular items
Lasagna alla Bolognese
$18.95
Handmade lasagna pasta, traditional bolognese sauce, béchamel, mozzarella
Pappardelle
$18.95
Long wide pasta, organic hen of woods mushrooms, beef reduction. parsley, grana padano
Tagliatelle
$18.95
Long narrow pasta, grappa/sangiovese marinated wild boar sugo, pecorino toscano, black pepper
FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's Oakland
4045 Broadway, Oakland
Popular items
Mac & Cheese Side
$5.00
Small 8oz
Two Piece Dark
$11.50
BFC thigh, drumstick and one famous cream biscuit. Jam, butter & pepper jelly.
No substitutions
Bowl Gumbo
$13.75
Big Bowl Chicken & Andouille Gumbo. Okra, Steamed White Rice, Scallion. Served with Toasted French Roll
FOB Kitchen
5179 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
Popular items
Lechon Kawali
$11.00
thrice cooked pork belly, pickled red onion, thai chili, soy, lemon
Shanghai Lumpia
$12.00
pork, carrot, water chestnut, sweet chili sauce
Ensalada Talong
$11.00
eggplant, jicama, tomato, sea bean, cilantro, scallion, rice cracker, soy vinaigrette
PIZZA • BAGELS
Nick's Pizza
6400 Shattuck Ave, Oakland
Popular items
16" Cheese/Build Your Own
$25.00
Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce on our thin sourdough crust
16" Combo
$33.00
Tomato Sauce, Housemade Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Basil on our Thin Sourdough Crust
16" Spinach & Mushroom
$28.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Crimini Mushroom, Roasted Garlic on our thin Sourdough Crust
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cholita Linda
4923 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
Popular items
Pollo Taco
$3.50
spit-roasted free range chicken, salsa roja, onions, cabbage slaw, baja crema
Baja Fish Taco
$3.50
crispy fried fish, salsa roja, cabbage slaw, baja crema.
Ensalada
$7.95
organic mixed greens, black beans, crispy tortilla strips, salsa, crema, cotija cheese, light vinaigrette
Noodle Theory
6099 Claremont Avenue, Oakland
Popular items
PORK LOIN RAMEN
$16.00
Grilled Spicy Pork Loin Ramen in a Peanut Lime Cilantro Pork Broth
GOAT CHEESE WONTONS
$9.50
Goat Cheese and Yau Choy Fried Wontons with a Spicy Sweet and Tart Dipping Sauce
SALMON RAMEN
$17.00
Grilled Salmon Ramen in a Dashi Chicken Miso Broth
PIZZA
A16
5356 College Ave., Oakland
Popular items
Bianca
$18.00
fior di latte, basil, castelvetrano olive, caciocavallo, chili, garlic
Funghi
$20.00
wild mushroom, pecorino, fior di latte, garlic, chili, oregano
Salsiccia
$21.00
Fennel sausage, spring onions, fior di latte, grana padano, chili
Belotti Ristorante e Bottega
5403 college ave, Oakland
Popular items
Gnocchi alla Bolognese
$18.95
Potato gnocchi, traditional bolognese sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
Agnolotti Di Lidia
$18.25
Traditional Piedmontese style stuffed pasta with beef shank, flat iron, pork loin, sausage, escarole, spinach, parmigiano, beef reduction
Tagliatelle
$18.95
Long narrow pasta, grappa/sangiovese marinated wild boar sugo, pecorino toscano, black pepper
Pizzaiolo - Oakland
5008 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
Popular items
Panna pizza
$22.00
with tomato sauce, onions, housemade sausage + hot pepper
Pepperoni + spicy honey pizza
$22.00
with tomato sauce, jalapeño + onions
Caesar
$16.00
Winter chicory Caesar with fennel, green garlic. torn croutons + grana
Cafe Colucci
6427 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
Popular items
Gluten Free Teff Injera
$2.50
There’s injera and then there’s Teff Injera. This gluten free and vegan alternative to the in-house injera is originally how the grandmas made injera back home — backed from naturally fermented teff flour and Abish (we used Brundo’s Spice Company's Abish which is as close to home as you can get).
Gluten-free injera is made from Teff, the smallest grain in the world. This tiny, yet powerful grain, is packed with nutrition. It’s high in protein, iron, & minerals, with high calcium content.
Contains no fat or preservatives.
Begue Tibs (Lamb)
$18.75
Enjoy the delicate flavor and rich texture of our Begue (Lamb) Tibs. Pan-fried to juicy tenderness, our fresh lamb meat is seasoned with Brundo’s Berbere, Mitmita, Korerima, and lightly sautéed with onions, jalapeño & fresh rosemary.
Served with “salata” (salad), shiro and a whole injera.
Dairy Free
Doro Tibs
$17.75
Marinated in traditional Ethiopian Berbere by Brundo Spice Company, these boneless, skinless chicken cubes are sautéed until tender “tibs style” with onions, jalapeño, tomatoes and garlic.
Served with “salata” (salad), shiro and a whole injera.
Dairy Free
****Find this recipe at Brundo.com!****
===All Spices and Herbs are imported from Ethiopia via Brundo Spice Company and available online at brundo.com ===
HAMBURGERS
Rockridge Cafe
5492 College Avenue, Oakland
Popular items
Ricotta Special
$14.50
Two ricotta cakes, one egg, and your choice of two bacon strips or pork links. Served with real maple syrup.
|Challah French Toast
Thick challah toast dipped in our special french toast batter.
Avocado Breakfast Burrito
$13.95
A filling of egg scrambled together with pepperjack, avocado and Salsa Fresca in a flour tortilla. Served with Ranchero sauce and home fries.
Copper Spoon Oakland
4031 Broadway, Oakland
Popular items
Spiced Lamb Meatballs (GF)
$15.00
House made Spiced Meatballs Served with Tzatziki and Baba Ganoush