North Oakland restaurants you'll love

There’s injera and then there’s Teff Injera. This gluten free and vegan alternative to the in-house injera is originally how the grandmas made injera back home — backed from naturally fermented teff flour and Abish (we used Brundo’s Spice Company's Abish which is as close to home as you can get).

Gluten-free injera is made from Teff, the smallest grain in the world. This tiny, yet powerful grain, is packed with nutrition. It’s high in protein, iron, & minerals, with high calcium content.

Contains no fat or preservatives.

