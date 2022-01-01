North Oakland restaurants you'll love

Go
North Oakland restaurants
Toast

North Oakland's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Indian
Caterers
Ramen
Ramen
Southern
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try North Oakland restaurants

Zachary's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Zachary's Chicago Pizza

5801 College Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.6 (14734 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Thin BYO$19.50
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
Small Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom$24.30
Our Pride and Joy!
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Large Stuffed Zacharys Special$34.45
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza
Belotti Bottega image

PASTA

Belotti Bottega

4001 - B Piedmont Ave., Oakland

Avg 4.8 (2842 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lasagna alla Bolognese$18.95
Handmade lasagna pasta, traditional bolognese sauce, béchamel, mozzarella
Pappardelle$18.95
Long wide pasta, organic hen of woods mushrooms, beef reduction. parsley, grana padano
Tagliatelle$18.95
Long narrow pasta, grappa/sangiovese marinated wild boar sugo, pecorino toscano, black pepper
More about Belotti Bottega
Brenda's Oakland image

FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Oakland

4045 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (11754 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese Side$5.00
Small 8oz
Two Piece Dark$11.50
BFC thigh, drumstick and one famous cream biscuit. Jam, butter & pepper jelly.
No substitutions
Bowl Gumbo$13.75
Big Bowl Chicken & Andouille Gumbo. Okra, Steamed White Rice, Scallion. Served with Toasted French Roll
More about Brenda's Oakland
FOB Kitchen image

 

FOB Kitchen

5179 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1074 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lechon Kawali$11.00
thrice cooked pork belly, pickled red onion, thai chili, soy, lemon
Shanghai Lumpia$12.00
pork, carrot, water chestnut, sweet chili sauce
Ensalada Talong$11.00
eggplant, jicama, tomato, sea bean, cilantro, scallion, rice cracker, soy vinaigrette
More about FOB Kitchen
Nick's Pizza image

PIZZA • BAGELS

Nick's Pizza

6400 Shattuck Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Cheese/Build Your Own$25.00
Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce on our thin sourdough crust
16" Combo$33.00
Tomato Sauce, Housemade Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Basil on our Thin Sourdough Crust
16" Spinach & Mushroom$28.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Crimini Mushroom, Roasted Garlic on our thin Sourdough Crust
More about Nick's Pizza
Cholita Linda image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cholita Linda

4923 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (3673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pollo Taco$3.50
spit-roasted free range chicken, salsa roja, onions, cabbage slaw, baja crema
Baja Fish Taco$3.50
crispy fried fish, salsa roja, cabbage slaw, baja crema.
Ensalada$7.95
organic mixed greens, black beans, crispy tortilla strips, salsa, crema, cotija cheese, light vinaigrette
More about Cholita Linda
Noodle Theory image

 

Noodle Theory

6099 Claremont Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PORK LOIN RAMEN$16.00
Grilled Spicy Pork Loin Ramen in a Peanut Lime Cilantro Pork Broth
GOAT CHEESE WONTONS$9.50
Goat Cheese and Yau Choy Fried Wontons with a Spicy Sweet and Tart Dipping Sauce
SALMON RAMEN$17.00
Grilled Salmon Ramen in a Dashi Chicken Miso Broth
More about Noodle Theory
A16 image

PIZZA

A16

5356 College Ave., Oakland

Avg 4.2 (2926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bianca$18.00
fior di latte, basil, castelvetrano olive, caciocavallo, chili, garlic
Funghi$20.00
wild mushroom, pecorino, fior di latte, garlic, chili, oregano
Salsiccia$21.00
Fennel sausage, spring onions, fior di latte, grana padano, chili
More about A16
Belotti Ristorante e Bottega image

 

Belotti Ristorante e Bottega

5403 college ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gnocchi alla Bolognese$18.95
Potato gnocchi, traditional bolognese sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
Agnolotti Di Lidia$18.25
Traditional Piedmontese style stuffed pasta with beef shank, flat iron, pork loin, sausage, escarole, spinach, parmigiano, beef reduction
Tagliatelle$18.95
Long narrow pasta, grappa/sangiovese marinated wild boar sugo, pecorino toscano, black pepper
More about Belotti Ristorante e Bottega
Pizzaiolo - Oakland image

 

Pizzaiolo - Oakland

5008 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Panna pizza$22.00
with tomato sauce, onions, housemade sausage + hot pepper
Pepperoni + spicy honey pizza$22.00
with tomato sauce, jalapeño + onions
Caesar$16.00
Winter chicory Caesar with fennel, green garlic. torn croutons + grana
More about Pizzaiolo - Oakland
Cafe Colucci | image

 

Cafe Colucci |

6427 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (5763 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gluten Free Teff Injera$2.50
There’s injera and then there’s Teff Injera. This gluten free and vegan alternative to the in-house injera is originally how the grandmas made injera back home — backed from naturally fermented teff flour and Abish (we used Brundo’s Spice Company's Abish which is as close to home as you can get).
Gluten-free injera is made from Teff, the smallest grain in the world. This tiny, yet powerful grain, is packed with nutrition. It’s high in protein, iron, & minerals, with high calcium content.
Contains no fat or preservatives.
Begue Tibs (Lamb)$18.75
Enjoy the delicate flavor and rich texture of our Begue (Lamb) Tibs. Pan-fried to juicy tenderness, our fresh lamb meat is seasoned with Brundo’s Berbere, Mitmita, Korerima, and lightly sautéed with onions, jalapeño & fresh rosemary.
Served with “salata” (salad), shiro and a whole injera.
Dairy Free
Doro Tibs$17.75
Marinated in traditional Ethiopian Berbere by Brundo Spice Company, these boneless, skinless chicken cubes are sautéed until tender “tibs style” with onions, jalapeño, tomatoes and garlic.
Served with “salata” (salad), shiro and a whole injera.
Dairy Free
****Find this recipe at Brundo.com!****
===All Spices and Herbs are imported from Ethiopia via Brundo Spice Company and available online at brundo.com ===
More about Cafe Colucci |
Rockridge Cafe image

HAMBURGERS

Rockridge Cafe

5492 College Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ricotta Special$14.50
Two ricotta cakes, one egg, and your choice of two bacon strips or pork links. Served with real maple syrup.
Challah French Toast
Thick challah toast dipped in our special french toast batter.
Avocado Breakfast Burrito$13.95
A filling of egg scrambled together with pepperjack, avocado and Salsa Fresca in a flour tortilla. Served with Ranchero sauce and home fries.
More about Rockridge Cafe
Copper Spoon Oakland image

 

Copper Spoon Oakland

4031 Broadway, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spiced Lamb Meatballs (GF)$15.00
House made Spiced Meatballs Served with Tzatziki and Baba Ganoush
More about Copper Spoon Oakland
High Flying Foods image

 

High Flying Foods

1 Airport Drive, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about High Flying Foods

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North Oakland

Arugula Salad

Kale Salad

Pappardelle

Tiramisu

Tagliatelle

Gnocchi

Spaghetti

Map

More near North Oakland to explore

Lower Hills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

East Oakland

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Downtown Oakland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston