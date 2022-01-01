North Oakland breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in North Oakland
More about Brenda's Oakland
FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's Oakland
4045 Broadway, Oakland
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese Side
|$5.00
Small 8oz
|Two Piece Dark
|$11.50
BFC thigh, drumstick and one famous cream biscuit. Jam, butter & pepper jelly.
No substitutions
|Bowl Gumbo
|$13.75
Big Bowl Chicken & Andouille Gumbo. Okra, Steamed White Rice, Scallion. Served with Toasted French Roll
More about Nick's Pizza
PIZZA • BAGELS
Nick's Pizza
6400 Shattuck Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|16" Cheese/Build Your Own
|$25.00
Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce on our thin sourdough crust
|16" Combo
|$33.00
Tomato Sauce, Housemade Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Basil on our Thin Sourdough Crust
|16" Spinach & Mushroom
|$28.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Crimini Mushroom, Roasted Garlic on our thin Sourdough Crust
More about Pizzaiolo - Oakland
Pizzaiolo - Oakland
5008 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
|Popular items
|Panna pizza
|$22.00
with tomato sauce, onions, housemade sausage + hot pepper
|Pepperoni + spicy honey pizza
|$22.00
with tomato sauce, jalapeño + onions
|Caesar
|$16.00
Winter chicory Caesar with fennel, green garlic. torn croutons + grana
More about Rockridge Cafe
HAMBURGERS
Rockridge Cafe
5492 College Avenue, Oakland
|Popular items
|Ricotta Special
|$14.50
Two ricotta cakes, one egg, and your choice of two bacon strips or pork links. Served with real maple syrup.
|Challah French Toast
Thick challah toast dipped in our special french toast batter.
|Avocado Breakfast Burrito
|$13.95
A filling of egg scrambled together with pepperjack, avocado and Salsa Fresca in a flour tortilla. Served with Ranchero sauce and home fries.