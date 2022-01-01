North Oakland breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in North Oakland

Brenda's Oakland image

FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Oakland

4045 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (11754 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese Side$5.00
Small 8oz
Two Piece Dark$11.50
BFC thigh, drumstick and one famous cream biscuit. Jam, butter & pepper jelly.
No substitutions
Bowl Gumbo$13.75
Big Bowl Chicken & Andouille Gumbo. Okra, Steamed White Rice, Scallion. Served with Toasted French Roll
More about Brenda's Oakland
Nick's Pizza image

PIZZA • BAGELS

Nick's Pizza

6400 Shattuck Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Cheese/Build Your Own$25.00
Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce on our thin sourdough crust
16" Combo$33.00
Tomato Sauce, Housemade Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Basil on our Thin Sourdough Crust
16" Spinach & Mushroom$28.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Crimini Mushroom, Roasted Garlic on our thin Sourdough Crust
More about Nick's Pizza
Pizzaiolo - Oakland image

 

Pizzaiolo - Oakland

5008 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Panna pizza$22.00
with tomato sauce, onions, housemade sausage + hot pepper
Pepperoni + spicy honey pizza$22.00
with tomato sauce, jalapeño + onions
Caesar$16.00
Winter chicory Caesar with fennel, green garlic. torn croutons + grana
More about Pizzaiolo - Oakland
Rockridge Cafe image

HAMBURGERS

Rockridge Cafe

5492 College Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ricotta Special$14.50
Two ricotta cakes, one egg, and your choice of two bacon strips or pork links. Served with real maple syrup.
Challah French Toast
Thick challah toast dipped in our special french toast batter.
Avocado Breakfast Burrito$13.95
A filling of egg scrambled together with pepperjack, avocado and Salsa Fresca in a flour tortilla. Served with Ranchero sauce and home fries.
More about Rockridge Cafe

