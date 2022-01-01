North Oakland pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in North Oakland
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Zachary's Chicago Pizza
5801 College Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Large Thin BYO
|$19.50
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
|Small Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom
|$24.30
Our Pride and Joy!
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
|Large Stuffed Zacharys Special
|$34.45
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
More about Nick's Pizza
PIZZA • BAGELS
Nick's Pizza
6400 Shattuck Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|16" Cheese/Build Your Own
|$25.00
Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce on our thin sourdough crust
|16" Combo
|$33.00
Tomato Sauce, Housemade Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Basil on our Thin Sourdough Crust
|16" Spinach & Mushroom
|$28.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Crimini Mushroom, Roasted Garlic on our thin Sourdough Crust
More about A16
PIZZA
A16
5356 College Ave., Oakland
|Popular items
|Bianca
|$18.00
fior di latte, basil, castelvetrano olive, caciocavallo, chili, garlic
|Funghi
|$20.00
wild mushroom, pecorino, fior di latte, garlic, chili, oregano
|Salsiccia
|$21.00
Fennel sausage, spring onions, fior di latte, grana padano, chili
More about Pizzaiolo - Oakland
Pizzaiolo - Oakland
5008 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
|Popular items
|Panna pizza
|$22.00
with tomato sauce, onions, housemade sausage + hot pepper
|Pepperoni + spicy honey pizza
|$22.00
with tomato sauce, jalapeño + onions
|Caesar
|$16.00
Winter chicory Caesar with fennel, green garlic. torn croutons + grana