North Oakland pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in North Oakland

Zachary's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Zachary's Chicago Pizza

5801 College Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.6 (14734 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Thin BYO$19.50
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
Small Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom$24.30
Our Pride and Joy!
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Large Stuffed Zacharys Special$34.45
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza
Nick's Pizza image

PIZZA • BAGELS

Nick's Pizza

6400 Shattuck Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Cheese/Build Your Own$25.00
Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce on our thin sourdough crust
16" Combo$33.00
Tomato Sauce, Housemade Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Basil on our Thin Sourdough Crust
16" Spinach & Mushroom$28.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Crimini Mushroom, Roasted Garlic on our thin Sourdough Crust
More about Nick's Pizza
A16 image

PIZZA

A16

5356 College Ave., Oakland

Avg 4.2 (2926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bianca$18.00
fior di latte, basil, castelvetrano olive, caciocavallo, chili, garlic
Funghi$20.00
wild mushroom, pecorino, fior di latte, garlic, chili, oregano
Salsiccia$21.00
Fennel sausage, spring onions, fior di latte, grana padano, chili
More about A16
Pizzaiolo - Oakland image

 

Pizzaiolo - Oakland

5008 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Panna pizza$22.00
with tomato sauce, onions, housemade sausage + hot pepper
Pepperoni + spicy honey pizza$22.00
with tomato sauce, jalapeño + onions
Caesar$16.00
Winter chicory Caesar with fennel, green garlic. torn croutons + grana
More about Pizzaiolo - Oakland

