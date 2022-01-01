Arugula salad in North Oakland

A16 image

PIZZA

A16

5356 College Ave., Oakland

Avg 4.2 (2926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Arugula Salad$8.00
fennel, lemon, grana
More about A16
Pizzaiolo - Oakland image

 

Pizzaiolo - Oakland

5008 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Salad$14.00
Arugula + frisée salad with all the herbs, toasted almonds, aged pecorino + sherry vinaigrette
More about Pizzaiolo - Oakland

