Chicken salad in North Oakland

North Oakland restaurants
Toast

North Oakland restaurants that serve chicken salad

Rockridge Cafe image

HAMBURGERS

Rockridge Cafe

5492 College Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.95
Our Classic Waldorf Chicken salad, with lettuce and tomato on brioche roll
More about Rockridge Cafe
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Burma Bites

4911 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.8 (2401 reviews)
Takeout
Burmese Style Chicken Salad$18.50
This hearty salad of lettuce, cabbage, cilantro, garlic, yellow bean powder, fried onions, fried wontons, and jalapeño. Topped with lightly fried chicken breast and our house sweet chili sauce. [Gluten Free Upon Request]
More about Burma Bites

Map

Map

