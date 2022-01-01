Chicken salad in North Oakland
North Oakland restaurants that serve chicken salad
Rockridge Cafe
5492 College Avenue, Oakland
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.95
Our Classic Waldorf Chicken salad, with lettuce and tomato on brioche roll
Burma Bites
4911 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Burmese Style Chicken Salad
|$18.50
This hearty salad of lettuce, cabbage, cilantro, garlic, yellow bean powder, fried onions, fried wontons, and jalapeño. Topped with lightly fried chicken breast and our house sweet chili sauce. [Gluten Free Upon Request]