Chili in North Oakland

North Oakland restaurants
North Oakland restaurants that serve chili

Cafe Colucci

5849 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (5763 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mitmita Spicy Chili Blend$0.00
Warning: We recommend you proceed with caution on this one! Brundo's Mitmita (Hot Chili Pepper blend) brings together the finest — and hottest! — Ethiopian spices into a one, fiery mixture.
Toss it into your favorite pasta sauce, add it to a dry rub for grilled meats or simply sprinkle a bit on top of any dish for that extra kick!
Think you stand the heat? Test your tolerance with our carefully crafted Mitmita (pronounced // meet-mit-ah).
Suggested uses: Condiment for pasta sauces, grilled meats as well as for Kitfo- Ethiopian style spicy beef tartar
Origin: Ethiopia
Ingredients: Bird's Eye Chili Pepper, Korerima (Black Cardamom), Tikur Azmud (Nigella Seed), clove, ginger, cinnamon
2oz Glass Jar
More about Cafe Colucci
Burma Bites

4911 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.8 (2401 reviews)
Takeout
Ginger and Chili Pork Belly$23.25
Tender pork belly tossed with a garlic, ginger, Thai chilies, soy sauce, rice wine and green onion
Sweet Chili Wings$13.95
Delicious, fried chicken wings served with Sweet Chili Glaze flavor. [Gluten free]
Mango Chili$22.25
Choice of protein wok-tossed cooked with mangoes, onions, oyster sauce, Thai basil and Sichuan chilies. [Gluten Free]
More about Burma Bites

