Chili in North Oakland
North Oakland restaurants that serve chili
More about Cafe Colucci
Cafe Colucci
5849 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland
|Mitmita Spicy Chili Blend
|$0.00
Warning: We recommend you proceed with caution on this one! Brundo's Mitmita (Hot Chili Pepper blend) brings together the finest — and hottest! — Ethiopian spices into a one, fiery mixture.
Toss it into your favorite pasta sauce, add it to a dry rub for grilled meats or simply sprinkle a bit on top of any dish for that extra kick!
Think you stand the heat? Test your tolerance with our carefully crafted Mitmita (pronounced // meet-mit-ah).
Suggested uses: Condiment for pasta sauces, grilled meats as well as for Kitfo- Ethiopian style spicy beef tartar
Origin: Ethiopia
Ingredients: Bird's Eye Chili Pepper, Korerima (Black Cardamom), Tikur Azmud (Nigella Seed), clove, ginger, cinnamon
2oz Glass Jar
More about Burma Bites
FRENCH FRIES
Burma Bites
4911 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Ginger and Chili Pork Belly
|$23.25
Tender pork belly tossed with a garlic, ginger, Thai chilies, soy sauce, rice wine and green onion
|Sweet Chili Wings
|$13.95
Delicious, fried chicken wings served with Sweet Chili Glaze flavor. [Gluten free]
|Mango Chili
|$22.25
Choice of protein wok-tossed cooked with mangoes, onions, oyster sauce, Thai basil and Sichuan chilies. [Gluten Free]