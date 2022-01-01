Chili in North Oakland

Warning: We recommend you proceed with caution on this one! Brundo's Mitmita (Hot Chili Pepper blend) brings together the finest — and hottest! — Ethiopian spices into a one, fiery mixture.

Toss it into your favorite pasta sauce, add it to a dry rub for grilled meats or simply sprinkle a bit on top of any dish for that extra kick!

Think you stand the heat? Test your tolerance with our carefully crafted Mitmita (pronounced // meet-mit-ah).

Suggested uses: Condiment for pasta sauces, grilled meats as well as for Kitfo- Ethiopian style spicy beef tartar

Origin: Ethiopia

Ingredients: Bird's Eye Chili Pepper, Korerima (Black Cardamom), Tikur Azmud (Nigella Seed), clove, ginger, cinnamon

2oz Glass Jar

