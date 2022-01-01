Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cookies in
North Oakland
/
Oakland
/
North Oakland
/
Cookies
North Oakland restaurants that serve cookies
PIZZA • BAGELS
Nick's Pizza
6400 Shattuck Ave, Oakland
Avg 4.1
(484 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.25
More about Nick's Pizza
Pizzaiolo - Oakland
5008 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
No reviews yet
Chocolate chip cookie dough
$12.00
take + bake | makes 6 large cookies
More about Pizzaiolo - Oakland
Browse other tasty dishes in North Oakland
Hot Chocolate
Prosciutto
Tagliatelle
Gnocchi
Tiramisu
French Toast
Tacos
Pappardelle
