French fries in North Oakland

North Oakland restaurants
North Oakland restaurants that serve french fries

HAMBURGERS

Rockridge Cafe

5492 College Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
French fries$9.50
Choice of regular "skinny" fries or curly fries.
More about Rockridge Cafe
FRENCH FRIES

Burma Bites

4911 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.8 (2401 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side French Fries$3.00
More about Burma Bites

