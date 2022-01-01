Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in North Oakland

Go
North Oakland restaurants
Toast

North Oakland restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

FOB Kitchen

5179 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1074 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Adobo Fried Rice$16.00
sunny eggs, pork adobo, pickled radish
Garlic Fried Rice$3.00
Veggie Fried Rice$15.00
green beans, carrots, red cabbage, corn, scallions, fried shallots, pickled radish, soy
More about FOB Kitchen
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Burma Bites

4911 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.8 (2401 reviews)
Takeout
Burmese Fried Rice$15.95
Made with brown rice, tender snow pea leaves, chickpeas, garlic, and a touch of salt.Vegan, Gluten FreeAdd scrambled egg or chicken for $2 [Gluten Free] [Vegan]
More about Burma Bites

Browse other tasty dishes in North Oakland

Curry

Cappuccino

Risotto

French Toast

Spaghetti

Gnocchi

Green Beans

Omelettes

Map

More near North Oakland to explore

Lower Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

East Oakland

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Downtown Oakland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (573 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (182 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (297 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (557 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston