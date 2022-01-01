Fried rice in North Oakland
North Oakland restaurants that serve fried rice
FOB Kitchen
5179 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Adobo Fried Rice
|$16.00
sunny eggs, pork adobo, pickled radish
|Garlic Fried Rice
|$3.00
|Veggie Fried Rice
|$15.00
green beans, carrots, red cabbage, corn, scallions, fried shallots, pickled radish, soy
Burma Bites
4911 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Burmese Fried Rice
|$15.95
Made with brown rice, tender snow pea leaves, chickpeas, garlic, and a touch of salt.Vegan, Gluten FreeAdd scrambled egg or chicken for $2 [Gluten Free] [Vegan]