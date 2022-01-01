Oakland Chinatown restaurants you'll love

Oakland Chinatown restaurants
Must-try Oakland Chinatown restaurants

Basil Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Basil Pizzeria

300 13th street, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Knots$7.00
6 pc Garlic Knots served with a side of marinara
Garden Salad$9.00
Romaine, Onion, Tomato, Bell Pepper and Kalamata Olives
Funghi$24.00
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Mushroom, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Parsley
More about Basil Pizzeria
Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar image

NOODLES

Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar

344 12th street Suite B, Oakland

Avg 4 (715 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mekong Turmeric Cake - Bánh Khọt (GF)$17.00
Turmeric rice flour batter cooked in a cast iron skillet, topped with shrimp, coconut and scallion sauce
Crispy Fried Summer Rolls - Chả Giò$11.00
Pork, chicken, carrot, taro, wood-ear mushroom, deep fried, served with fresh herbs, lettuce, house“nuk mam” for do-it-yourself lettuce wraps
Cánh Gà Nước Mắm - Caramelized Chili and Fish Sauce Wings (1lb)$20.00
Glazed and tossed in caramelized fish sauce, butter, garlic, bell peppers, onions, palm sugar
More about Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar
Tribune image

 

Tribune

401 13th Steet, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pre-Order Menu$24.99
Tribune Burger (prepared medium), Chocolate Chip Cookie, Mexican Coke
More about Tribune
