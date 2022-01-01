Oakland Chinatown restaurants you'll love
Oakland Chinatown's top cuisines
Must-try Oakland Chinatown restaurants
More about Basil Pizzeria
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Basil Pizzeria
300 13th street, Oakland
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$7.00
6 pc Garlic Knots served with a side of marinara
|Garden Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, Onion, Tomato, Bell Pepper and Kalamata Olives
|Funghi
|$24.00
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Mushroom, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Parsley
More about Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar
NOODLES
Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar
344 12th street Suite B, Oakland
|Popular items
|Mekong Turmeric Cake - Bánh Khọt (GF)
|$17.00
Turmeric rice flour batter cooked in a cast iron skillet, topped with shrimp, coconut and scallion sauce
|Crispy Fried Summer Rolls - Chả Giò
|$11.00
Pork, chicken, carrot, taro, wood-ear mushroom, deep fried, served with fresh herbs, lettuce, house“nuk mam” for do-it-yourself lettuce wraps
|Cánh Gà Nước Mắm - Caramelized Chili and Fish Sauce Wings (1lb)
|$20.00
Glazed and tossed in caramelized fish sauce, butter, garlic, bell peppers, onions, palm sugar