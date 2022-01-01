Temescal restaurants you'll love
Must-try Temescal restaurants
More about Marufuku Ramen - Oakland
RAMEN
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland
4828 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Chicken Paitan
|$15.50
Chicken ramen with rich white "paitan" broth. Chashu chicken breast, seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.
|Hakata Tonkotsu DX
|$19.50
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Regular toppings (chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) and buta kakuni (braised thick pork belly), corn, and nori seaweed. Consuming seaweed can expose you to chemicals including cadmium and lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects of other reproductive harm.
|Vegetable Ramen
|$16.00
Creamy vegetable broth with spinach noodles ,Tofu mizuna green, cherry tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, kaiware sprout, seasoned soft boiled egg. topped with sesame seeds.
More about Snail Bar
Snail Bar
4935 Shattuck Ave, Oakland
More about Artichoke Basille's Pizza
PIZZA
Artichoke Basille's Pizza
4799 Telegraph ave., Oakland