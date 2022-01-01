Uptown restaurants you'll love
WAFFLES
Brown Sugar Kitchen
2295 Broadway, Oakland
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Po'Boy
|$17.00
Served with spicy cabbage slaw and creole aioli on a grilled roll
|Collard Greens (Vegan)
|$9.00
|Black Eyed Pea Salad (Vegan)
|$9.00
Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi
1736 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
|Popular items
|Alaska Roll
|$9.00
Salmon + Avocado
|Traditional Yaki Gyoza
Guest favorite! Griddled housemade potstickers + green onions.
|Chicken Katsu Donburi
|$18.00
Chicken Katsu rice bowl, salad with miso dressing, katsu sauce, green onion and half an egg.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
2100 Franklin St. #2190, Oakland
|Popular items
|Sunnyside Burger
|$11.50
4oz smash patty, bacon strips, fried egg, truffle aioli, avocado, tomato spread, lettuce, pickles, American cheese
|Krispy Rice Lunch Box
|$15.00
Edamame
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (1 pc)
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (1 pc)
Spicy Yellowtail Krispy Rice (1 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (1 pc)
Small Baked Crab Handroll (1 pc)
Small Spicy Tuna Handroll (1 pc)
Truffle Avocado Handroll (1 pc)
|Itoen Green Tea
|$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
Daughter's Diner
326 23rd St Ste D., Oakland
|Popular items
|Princess Pancakes
|$13.75
Served w/ raspberry jam, almond marzipan, bacon or sausage, and toast
|2 Eggs Any Style
|$12.99
Served w/ hash browns, bacon or sausage, and toast
|Fries
|$4.99
Fancy Salt