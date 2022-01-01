Uptown restaurants you'll love

Uptown's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen
Ramen
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Soul Food
Must-try Uptown restaurants

Brown Sugar Kitchen

WAFFLES

Brown Sugar Kitchen

2295 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (1548 reviews)
Takeout Digital Dine-In Fast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Po'Boy$17.00
Served with spicy cabbage slaw and creole aioli on a grilled roll
Collard Greens (Vegan)$9.00
Black Eyed Pea Salad (Vegan)$9.00
Brown Sugar Kitchen
Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi

 

Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi

1736 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Alaska Roll$9.00
Salmon + Avocado
Traditional Yaki Gyoza
Guest favorite! Griddled housemade potstickers + green onions.
Chicken Katsu Donburi$18.00
Chicken Katsu rice bowl, salad with miso dressing, katsu sauce, green onion and half an egg.
Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi
Umami Burger

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

2100 Franklin St. #2190, Oakland

Avg 3.5 (2535 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sunnyside Burger$11.50
4oz smash patty, bacon strips, fried egg, truffle aioli, avocado, tomato spread, lettuce, pickles, American cheese
Krispy Rice Lunch Box$15.00
Edamame
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (1 pc)
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (1 pc)
Spicy Yellowtail Krispy Rice (1 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (1 pc)
Small Baked Crab Handroll (1 pc)
Small Spicy Tuna Handroll (1 pc)
Truffle Avocado Handroll (1 pc)
Itoen Green Tea$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
Umami Burger
Daughter's Diner

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Daughter's Diner

326 23rd St Ste D., Oakland

Avg 4.5 (140 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Princess Pancakes$13.75
Served w/ raspberry jam, almond marzipan, bacon or sausage, and toast
2 Eggs Any Style$12.99
Served w/ hash browns, bacon or sausage, and toast
Fries$4.99
Fancy Salt
Daughter's Diner

