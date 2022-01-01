Oakland restaurants you'll love

Oakland restaurants
Toast
  • Oakland

Oakland's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Steakhouses
Must-try Oakland restaurants

The Vagabond Taproom image

FRENCH FRIES

The Vagabond Taproom

215 E Alder St, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pasta Salad$3.00
Rueben Egg Rolls$8.00
Grilled Cheese$6.00
More about The Vagabond Taproom
Ari's Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Ari's Pizza & Wings

446 Weber Rd, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Steak & Cheese Wedgie
Philly Ribeye Steak, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, choice of Mayo or Ari's Sauce
Garden Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, onions, Green Peppers, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Croutons
(12) Piece Traditional Wings$16.50
12 pieces of Traditional Wings (No Breading) Crispy bone in Wings Tossed in your Favorite Sauce
More about Ari's Pizza & Wings
Dutch’s At Silver Tree image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Dutch’s At Silver Tree

567 Glendale Rd, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (599 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl Cream of Crab$18.00
Cream Soup with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat
French Onion Soup$6.00
Baked with Croutons and Melted Cheese
Fried Zucchini$12.00
Lightly breaded & fried, served with a red pepper remoulade sauce
More about Dutch’s At Silver Tree
Deep Creek Seafood image

SEAFOOD

Deep Creek Seafood

200 Quarry Rd, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (144 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Deep Creek Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

El Canelo Restaurant

12680 Garrett Hwy., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about El Canelo Restaurant
