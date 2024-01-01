Cheeseburgers in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Average Joe's Tavern - 17869 Garrett Hwy
17869 Garrett Hwy, Oakland
|Cheeseburger
|$14.99
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake
567 Glendale Rd, Oakland
|Dutch's Bacon Cheeseburger
|$18.00
1/2lb. burger topped with bacon & cheese. Served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear, Side substitutions available at an additional charge.