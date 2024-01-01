Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Trader's Coffee House

21311 Garrett Highway, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Hummus Wrap$9.50
Fire-braised chicken, hummus, spinach, roasted red peppers, and black olives in a whole wheat wrap.
More about Trader's Coffee House
Banner pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550

446 Weber Rd, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Wrap
Our Chicken Wraps are a lunch time special ran from 11 am to 4 pm daily. They are made with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, your choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mozzarella/provolone cheese blend.
More about Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550

