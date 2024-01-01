Chicken wraps in Oakland
Trader's Coffee House
21311 Garrett Highway, Oakland
|Chicken Hummus Wrap
|$9.50
Fire-braised chicken, hummus, spinach, roasted red peppers, and black olives in a whole wheat wrap.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550
446 Weber Rd, Oakland
|Chicken Wrap
Our Chicken Wraps are a lunch time special ran from 11 am to 4 pm daily. They are made with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, your choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mozzarella/provolone cheese blend.