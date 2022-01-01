Crab cakes in Oakland
The Vagabond Taproom - 215 E Alder St, Oakland, MD
215 E Alder St, Oakland
|Crab Cake Dinner
|$25.00
Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake
567 Glendale Rd, Oakland
|Filet & Crab Cake
|$78.00
A combination of our 9 oz. filet and crab cake. Served with your choice of side & salad and two sides.
|Light Crab Cake
|$38.00
Our jumbo lump crab cake, broiled. Served with tartar sauce and your choice of side & salad or two sides.
|Lobster & Crab Cake
|$65.00
Combination of our crab cake & a cold water South African lobster tail. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.