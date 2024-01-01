Fried pickles in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about Average Joe's Tavern - 17869 Garrett Hwy
Average Joe's Tavern - 17869 Garrett Hwy
17869 Garrett Hwy, Oakland
|Fried Pickles
|$7.50
More about Ace's Run Restaurant & Pub
Ace's Run Restaurant & Pub
20160 Garrett Highway, Oakland
|FRIED PICKLES
|$13.00
A basket of southern-style fried dill pickles served with ComeBack sauce
More about Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550
446 Weber Rd, Oakland
|FRIED PICKLE 20" GIANT
|$26.99
*DAIRY* Our fried Pickle pizza comes on homemade hand tossed crust. It has a ranch sauce, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, topped with your choice of zesty or plain Fried Pickles
|FRIED PICKLE 14" LARGE
|$17.99
*DAIRY* Our fried Pickle pizza comes on homemade hand tossed crust. It has a ranch sauce, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, topped with your choice of zesty or plain Fried Pickles
|FRIED PICKLE 8" PERSONAL
|$10.99
*DAIRY* Our fried Pickle pizza comes on homemade hand tossed crust. It has a ranch sauce, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, topped with your choice of zesty or plain Fried Pickles