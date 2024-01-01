Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve fried pickles

Main pic

 

Average Joe's Tavern - 17869 Garrett Hwy

17869 Garrett Hwy, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pickles$7.50
More about Average Joe's Tavern - 17869 Garrett Hwy
Consumer pic

 

Ace's Run Restaurant & Pub

20160 Garrett Highway, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED PICKLES$13.00
A basket of southern-style fried dill pickles served with ComeBack sauce
More about Ace's Run Restaurant & Pub
Banner pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550

446 Weber Rd, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRIED PICKLE 20" GIANT$26.99
*DAIRY* Our fried Pickle pizza comes on homemade hand tossed crust. It has a ranch sauce, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, topped with your choice of zesty or plain Fried Pickles
FRIED PICKLE 14" LARGE$17.99
*DAIRY* Our fried Pickle pizza comes on homemade hand tossed crust. It has a ranch sauce, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, topped with your choice of zesty or plain Fried Pickles
FRIED PICKLE 8" PERSONAL$10.99
*DAIRY* Our fried Pickle pizza comes on homemade hand tossed crust. It has a ranch sauce, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, topped with your choice of zesty or plain Fried Pickles
More about Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Pepperoni Rolls

Scallops

Green Beans

Cheesecake

Steak Salad

Cannolis

Grilled Steaks

Map

More near Oakland to explore

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Latrobe

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fairmont

No reviews yet

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Brownsville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2582 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (260 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston