Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve garden salad

The Vagabond Taproom image

FRENCH FRIES

The Vagabond Taproom

215 E Alder St, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Salad$10.00
Earl Grey$2.50
Garden Salad$7.00
More about The Vagabond Taproom
Ari's Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Ari's Pizza & Wings

446 Weber Rd, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak & Cheese Wedgie
Philly Ribeye Steak, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, choice of Mayo or Ari's Sauce
Cheesy Breadsticks
Cheesy Breadsticks served with your choice of dipping sauce
Ranch Dressing dipping sauce$0.79
Our Homemade Ranch Dressing
More about Ari's Pizza & Wings

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Scallops

Pies

Spinach Salad

Pepperoni Rolls

Map

More near Oakland to explore

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Latrobe

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fairmont

No reviews yet

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston