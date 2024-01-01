Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Brenda's Pizzeria

21311 Garrett Highway, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$16.95
Grilled chicken, fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, ripe olives, red onions, mozzarella, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheeses
More about Brenda's Pizzeria
Dutch’s At Silver Tree image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake

567 Glendale Rd, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Topped with Ham & Cheese, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Substitutions available at an additional charge.
More about Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake

