Meatball subs in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about Average Joe's Tavern - 17869 Garrett Hwy
Average Joe's Tavern - 17869 Garrett Hwy
17869 Garrett Hwy, Oakland
|Meatball Sub
|$15.99
More about Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550
446 Weber Rd, Oakland
|12" MEATBALL SUB
|$12.99
Our Meatball sub has 2 oz meatballs, provolone and mozzarella cheese, covered in a Mariana sauce.
|6" SPICEY MEATBALL SUB
|$8.99
Our Spicy Meatball sub comes with 2oz meatballs covered in a sweet chili sauce, Provolone cheese, topped with Mozzarella cheese.
|12" SPICEY MEATBALL SUB
|$12.99
Our Spicy Meatball sub comes with 2oz meatballs covered in a sweet chili sauce, Provolone cheese, topped with Mozzarella cheese.