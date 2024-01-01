Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve meatball subs

Average Joe's Tavern - 17869 Garrett Hwy

17869 Garrett Hwy, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Sub$15.99
More about Average Joe's Tavern - 17869 Garrett Hwy
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550

446 Weber Rd, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" MEATBALL SUB$12.99
Our Meatball sub has 2 oz meatballs, provolone and mozzarella cheese, covered in a Mariana sauce.
6" SPICEY MEATBALL SUB$8.99
Our Spicy Meatball sub comes with 2oz meatballs covered in a sweet chili sauce, Provolone cheese, topped with Mozzarella cheese.
12" SPICEY MEATBALL SUB$12.99
Our Spicy Meatball sub comes with 2oz meatballs covered in a sweet chili sauce, Provolone cheese, topped with Mozzarella cheese.
More about Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550

